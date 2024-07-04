Man gets two life sentences for raping friend’s minor child

A 36-year-old man in the Northern Cape was sentenced to two life terms for raping an 11-year-old girl, betraying the trust of her family.

A man who betrayed the hospitality and trust of his friends by raping one of their minor children in their home has been sentenced to two life terms.

A 36-year-old man from Galeshewe, in the Northern Cape, was sentenced to two life sentences by the Galeshewe Regional Court after he was convicted on two counts of rape.

The man is accused of raping a minor, who was 11 years old at the time, on 1 and 2 May 2022, while he was living with the family of the victim.

Family friend known to family for years

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the man was a family friend of the victim and had known the family for years. The family regarded him as part of the family.

“The accused, whom the family trusted as he had helped raise the children, shared a sleeping room with the children where he slept on the floor because of the limited space in the house. The family of the victim trusted the accused so much and felt sorry for him; he shared a room with the victim and her other three siblings,” Senokoatsane said.

“While being accommodated by the family, the accused took advantage of the situation and began to rape the victim on 1 May 2022. Both rape incidents happened at the victim’s parental home while the rest of the family was sleeping in the same house,” said Senokoatsane.

The child told her mother and stepfather about what he had done to her. The man was then arrested.

Senokoatsane said the victim was taken for a medical examination, which provided proof of her injuries, and DNA was taken.

Accused considered a ‘fatherly figure’

During the trial, the victim testified about how the rape affected her life, and through a Victim Impact Statement, she and her mother detailed how the family considered the accused a fatherly figure and how he betrayed their hospitality and trust by assaulting the child.

According to Senokoatsane, when presenting his testimony during the trial, the accused denied ever sexually assaulting the victim, but a forensic analyst and the prosecuting advocate, Shareen Theresa Links, argued that the evidence against the accused was overwhelming and that the victim was a very good witness, even though she was a minor and a single witness.

“The prosecution further argued that the court should sentence the accused to a life sentence on both counts, as he had shown no remorse and that a clear message had to be sent to other perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide,” Senokoatsane said.

Name entered in register of sexual offenders

During sentencing, the court found the accused guilty on both rape counts and sentenced him to two life terms. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his name will be entered into the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

“The National Prosecuting Authority envisages that these sentences will provide some justice and closure to the victims and their families and remove violent criminals from our streets,” Senokoatsane said.