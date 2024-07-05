Grandmother ‘fearing for her life’ after assault, NPA opposes bail for ‘suicidal’ teen

The state is expected to oppose bail for the 19-year-old suspect, who was caught on video assaulting his grandmother because the victim fears for her life.

Luvo Ngqaza made his first appearance at the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court in Western Cape on Friday following his arrest.

This was after a disturbing video showing a pensioner being beaten made rounds on social media, causing an uproar among the public.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspect was arrested at his home in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein in the Western Cape, on Wednesday night after a case docket was registered.

State to oppose bail

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Ngqaza is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as a charge of contravention of the Elder Persons Act.

His case has been postponed to 12 July 2024 for a formal bail application.

“There was a request from the defence to send him to the hospital section of the Pollsmoor prison because he is suicidal and we did not oppose that.” NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told eNCA on Friday.

Ntabazalila indicated that the state, however, intends to oppose his release on bail despite him facing a schedule one offence.

“One of the reasons is that the elderly person is an 82-year-old lady and we have made commitments in our efforts to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

“She is also fearing for her life. She told us that she doesn’t want that boy to return to her house and because of those grounds, we will be opposing bail.”

A suspect, aged 19, who is the grandson of the victim was arrested last night and is scheduled to make his court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court once he has been charged.

Grandmother hospitalised

The victim was discovered receiving treatment at the hospital for an illness unrelated to the assault.

Although the grandmother initially refused to give a statement, police investigations revealed that the assault had occurred in June at the victim’s home.

At the time of the incident, the family had chosen to address the matter privately and had declined police involvement when law enforcement was first contacted.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were present at Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court after visiting the grandmother on Thursday.

In a statement, the EFF said the party would follow Ngqaza’s case closely, saying there was “no space in our society for people who brutally raise their hands on elders”.

“The EFF will make sure that Luvo receives the sentencing he deserves. He must be charged with assault with intent to cause bodily harm.

“He will receive his rehabilitation in jail as there is no space for him in our society.

“It is also concerning that a young man like him has become a significant danger to our society when he should be in school building his future,” the statement reads.