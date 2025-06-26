Veteran actress Meme Ditshego has died

'Whether through laughter or heartfelt storytelling, Meme had a rare gift: she made us feel.'

Actress Meme Ditshego passed away on Wednesday evening. Picture: X/Twitter

South African actress and comedic icon Meme Ditshego has passed away.

Her talent agency confirmed the news in a statement released on Thursday.

According to the agency, Ditshego died on the evening of Wednesday, 25 June.

“It is with deep sorrow and reverence that we announce the passing of Meme Ditshego – a beloved South African actress, legendary comedic talent, and a true veteran of our screen and stage,” the agency said.

With a career spanning decades, Ditshego was best known for her roles in SABC shows such as Ga re Dumele.

“Whether through laughter or heartfelt storytelling, Meme had a rare gift: she made us feel.

“As her management, Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time.”

Funeral and memorial service details have not been announced yet.

Tributes pour in for Meme Ditshego

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the legendary actress. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

May Her soul rest in eternal peace, my deepest condolences to Her family and friends 🕯🕯🕯#RIPMemeDitshego🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/khE4WHJHuk — ❤️Reitumetse❤️ (@HendriccahM) June 26, 2025

