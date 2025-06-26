Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Veteran actress Meme Ditshego has died

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

26 June 2025

03:09 pm

'Whether through laughter or heartfelt storytelling, Meme had a rare gift: she made us feel.'

Actress Meme Ditshego

Actress Meme Ditshego passed away on Wednesday evening. Picture: X/Twitter

South African actress and comedic icon Meme Ditshego has passed away.

Her talent agency confirmed the news in a statement released on Thursday.

According to the agency, Ditshego died on the evening of Wednesday, 25 June.

“It is with deep sorrow and reverence that we announce the passing of Meme Ditshego – a beloved South African actress, legendary comedic talent, and a true veteran of our screen and stage,” the agency said.

With a career spanning decades, Ditshego was best known for her roles in SABC shows such as Ga re Dumele.

“Whether through laughter or heartfelt storytelling, Meme had a rare gift: she made us feel.

“As her management, Eye Media Artists stands with her family during this painful time.”

Funeral and memorial service details have not been announced yet.

NOW READ: Jazz legend Feya Faku dies while on tour in Switzerland

Tributes pour in for Meme Ditshego

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the legendary actress. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

NOW READ: Royal runaway: Zuma’s daughter flees Eswatini palace after just months of marriage

Read more on these topics

SA Celebrities Tributes

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral Royal runaway: Zuma’s daughter flees Eswatini palace after just months of marriage
Politics Mashaba ‘played’: Where to now for ActionSA after being kicked into the political wilderness in Joburg?
News UPDATE: ‘Turbulent relationship’ with Tau, Ramaphosa may be behind Whitfield’s axing
Politics Zuma takes new step to be reinstated as ANC member
South Africa Gauteng braces for another major water outage

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp