WATCH: “I failed myself” – Rowlene breaks down as she opens up about an unpaid gig

The singer says she has referred the matter to her lawyers.

South African singer-songwriter Rowlene recently opened up about how she has been fighting for payment for work she did months ago.

The musician shared her frustration in a video posted on social media.

She did not identify the event or the person she claims owes her money.

“I am not going to name and shame because those who know, know,” she said.

According to Rowlene, the event took place in October. She said she has spent months trying to secure payment and even proposed a payment arrangement.

“If you knew me, you would know that I don’t usually do this, but I’m out of options,” she said.

“I did this gig in October and still haven’t been paid. What’s even worse is that I tried to negotiate and work on a payment plan. I even said to her that you don’t have to pay me the full amount because I know I didn’t sell all the tickets,” she added.

Rowlene on taking the legal route

Rowlene said she has since referred the matter to her lawyers.

“It just feels so disrespectful, and on top of that, I am getting more bills trying to find a lawyer because my lawyers are handling it, but now it’s money that I don’t have that I’m going to have to use to get back money that I worked hard for,” she said.

She added, “I am really trying my best as an artist, because this thing is not easy. As someone who’s done this for 10 years … I still feel like I failed myself, over something that’s beyond my control.”