Wedding bells for Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose

The musician is set to marry his long-term girlfriend.

Musician Khuzani Mpungose is tying the knot in December this year.

The Ijele hitmaker shared the news on his Facebook page, inviting his fans.

He said the traditional-themed wedding will take place on 15 December in his hometown in Nkandla.

“My people, on 15 December 2025, we will be welcoming the very first makoti to ever enter my father’s house… Let’s meet there on that day,” the Isizulu caption reads in translation.

Ten years of bliss

The Ijele hitmaker told Daily Sun that he and his girlfriend have been dating for about ten years, adding that he would not make her name public out of respect for her and her family.

According to the publication, the 35-year-old award-winning singer also revealed that he is planning to have a polygamous marriage.

“I will marry more than one wife, but I will not mention how many. When a man is building homes, he sees the need to marry more wives,” he said.

Khuzani is also gearing up to headline The Music Imbizo, an international music business conference and exhibition that includes both a film and music festival. The annual event is hosted in Durban during the last week of August.

This year, the event will take place on Friday, 29 August, at The Chairman in Durban.

