WATCH: Babes Wodumo accused of attacking a costume designer

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A video of Babes Wodumo allegedly attacking a costume designer has set tongues wagging on social media.

The Wololo hitmaker is accused of attacking the designer, together with her two dancers.

The costume designer, who has since spoken to gossip blogger Maphepha Ndaba about the incident, claims that the issue started on 28 February when Babes and two other people came to her shop to hire costumes for the IFP Manifesto Launch in Hammersdale.

“They initially wanted them for free. They did not have [enough] money as they had only R150 left… and they were two of them so even that amount wasn’t enough.

“Our agreement was for them to bring back the items the next day, but until today, they haven’t brought them back.”

She furthermore claims that the trio continued to wear the hired items without returning them or compensating her for their use.

“They have been wearing my items ever since, knowing very well they did not pay for them. We go way back with one of the dancers, and I trusted him to bring back the items.

“I have been asking them for almost two weeks to bring them back, but they keep giving me the runaround. Even today, they had promised to come to the shop, and they did not.”

The Citizen reached out to Babes Wodumo for a comment. She said: “All your answers you’ll get them on my live today on Instagram and Facebook in an hour.”

Social media reactions

Many people have since reacted to the video, and here are a few reactions from X.

“She’s losing it now, instead of making money after being out of the game she comes back and continues to be phuma silwe [a fighter],” one X user commented.

Another one said: “Will she ever catch a break?.”

