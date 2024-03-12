‘I acknowledge the hurtful statements’ – Tol Ass Mo on his past behaviour

The comedian released a lengthy statement on Tuesday...

Gamer and comedian Tol Ass Mo, real name Mongezi Ngcobondwane Mahlangu, has released a statement acknowledging and justifying his past behaviour.

He said he has been through a tough personal journey over the past several months.

Mo said his troubles began when he was falsely accused of rape in May 2020, which he claims marked the onset of his trauma and subsequent mental health challenges.

He said the fallout from that period was devastating, resulting in the loss of contracts, trust, and a sense of self.

“It also explains the origin of my regrettable disparaging remark about Black women. The fallout from this period was devastating: I lost much that was dear to me, not least my sense of self, numerous lucrative contracts, and the trust of many around me.

“My ordeal extended into a mental health crisis that saw me grappling with severe depression and a breakdown that I could scarcely have anticipated.”

‘I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made’ – Tol Ass Mo

Mo said he acknowledges statements he made during that time, emphasising that his comments were influenced by the circumstances he was facing at the time.

“It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of Black women. I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.

“The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in.”

Wrapping up his lengthy statement, Mo credited his recovery to the unwavering support of his wife.

“She has shown nothing but grace and understanding, even when my behaviour was most inexplicable and damaging.”

“This statement is an appeal for understanding and, I hope, forgiveness. I recognise that my behaviour, influenced as it was by my mental health struggles and trauma caused significant distress and disappointment. For this, I am truly sorry,” he added.

