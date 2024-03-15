E-hailing horror: Bolt driver gets life for predatory crimes

Bolt driver sentenced to life for assaulting women seeking rides.

An e-hailing service driver who preyed on women requesting transport has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms and 60 years for rape, kidnapping, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Emmanuel Mudau, 30, a Bolt driver who preyed on women who used the app to seek transport from Cosmo City, Johannesburg, to other locations between January 2022 and February 2022.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that according to the testimony of four complainants, Mudau transported them to remote locations where he told them to undress and raped them as soon as they got into his car.

Two women tried to run away

Mjonondwane added that in two separate incidents, the complainants tried to run away, but one was stabbed and the other was strangled in order to succumb to his demands.

“One of the complainants testified in aggravation of sentence, painting the gruesome picture of how living with the trauma and fear has become part of her life and that she believes that she will live with it for the rest of her life,” Mjonondwane said.

According to the NPA, in her argument that the court should not depart from the prescribed sentences, State Advocate Coleen Ryan mirrored the complainant’s comments, saying that these ladies may be afraid for the rest of their lives.

“As we reflect on this outcome, our thoughts are with the complainants and their families. They suffered immeasurable pain, and the memory of this ordeal will remain irked in their minds for a lifetime,” Mjonondwane said.

Delivering justice

“We, however, hope that they find solace in that the perpetrator has been removed from society.”

The NPA commended the commitment from Ryan and the investigating officer, Sergeant Mokwai, for their efforts in delivering justice.

It also expressed their gratitude to Jennifer Sibisi and Judin Mbalati, the court preparation officers, for their support in ensuring that the complainants were ready to share their stories in court.