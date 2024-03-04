Man left for dead in cemetery: Victim beaten for bank pin in Kuruman hijacking

Police have arrested six suspects who viciously attacked a man in Northern Cape and robbed him of his money and car.

Six suspects, who were involved in the hijacking and attack of a man in the Northern Cape who was left for dead at a cemetery, were arrested on Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday, at around 2am, a man allegedly hijacked in Bathlaros, Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.

Beaten for pin to bank card

According to Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien, the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times and drove with him to Mokala Mall in Kuruman, where they continued beating him because they wanted the pin number to his bank card.

“After withdrawing money from the victim’s bank account at the ATM, they drove with him to a second ATM in Kuruman, where they again withdrew cash,” Gamieldien said.

“The suspects then drove the victim’s grey Renault Kwid with him to the cemetery close to Kalahari High School, where they left him.”

The suspects subsequently fled the scene in the hijacked Renault, leaving the badly injured victim for dead.

Discovered by passer-by

Fortunately, at around 9am, a passer-by discovered the badly injured man and assisted him to get in contact with his family and the police. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Kuruman SA Police Service (SAPS) gathered a team of members from the JTG Highway Patrol, Kuruman detectives, and K9 Unit then patrolled the Maphiniki area and spotted the hijacked vehicle driving towards them.

“The members forced the vehicle off the road and arrested the six males who were found in possession of knives believed to be the instruments used to assault the victim,” Gamieldien said.

The grey Renault Kwid was also confiscated.

Zero tolerance to lawlessness

The police said the suspects are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court soon.

Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, the Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, praised the team for their relentless pursuit in searching for those responsible for the crimes.

Otola said the police will not tolerate lawlessness in the province.

