WATCH: Before John Cena, there was Hulk Hogan – 5 of the wrestler’s most iconic moments

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida, after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Wrestlers John Cena and Hulk Hogan present an award onstage at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005 in Universal City, California. Picture: Getty Images via AFP

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan was a household name, much like John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are today.

Hogan paved the way for many of today’s WWE stars to grow beyond the wrestling franchise.

Who is Hulk Hogan?

Hulk Hogan was born Terry Gene Bollea on the 11 August 1953 in Augusta, Georgia.

He started his professional wrestling career in 1977 and signed a contract with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1983.

Hogan soon took the WWF by storm, becoming the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of fame in 2005.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan with Sylvester Stallone (left) and Vince McMahon (right) attend the induction of Hulk Hogan into WWE Hall of Fame at Universal Amphitheatre on 2 April 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty Images via AFP

Hulk Hogan’s acting career

Throughout his illustrious career, Hulk Hogan acted in a host of Hollywood blockbusters, with Rocky III being one of his breakthrough roles.

In 2005, his reality TV show, Hogan Knows Best, aired on VH1.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan appears on MTV’s Total Request Live at MTV’s Time Square Studios on 15 March 2006 in New York. Picture: Getty Images via AFP

Hogan always wore a bandana on his head and proudly showed off his horseshoe/handlebar moustache.

For much of the 80s, Hogan was the face of the WWF, and he paved the way for many modern wrestlers to follow suit.

Five of the most iconic moments in Hulk Hogan’s career

Hulk Hogan acts in Rocky III (1982)

One of Hogan’s biggest Hollywood roles came in Rocky III, where he played a character named ‘Thunderlips’.

This was undoubtedly Hogan’s biggest film role and helped him seal his professional contract at the WWF.

Hogan signs a professional contract with WWF (1983)

Shortly after his cameo in Rocky III, the WWF offered him a professional contract.

Hogan was lured to the WWF by Vince McMahon, who saw him as the perfect face of the wrestling federation.

Hulk Hogan body slams Andre the Giant to win Wrestlemania (1988)

One of the most iconic matches in Hogan’s career was against Andre the Giant.

At the time, Hogan had been the reigning WWE champ for 1 474 days.

Andre the Giant was the favourite to win the match but Hogan prevailed by body slamming his big opponent.

This move won the match for Hulk Hogan, but caused a lifetime injury to his back.

Hogan inducted into WWE Hall of Fame by Sylvester Stallone (2005)

In 2005, Hulk Hogan finally got inducted into WWE Hall of Fame at the Universal Amphitheatre.

The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan (2002)

One of the biggest modern matches for the rebranded Hollywood Hulk Hogan was when he wrestled against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the WWE.

Although he did not win this match, it was one of the biggest matches to take place at the Toronto Skydome.

This was the first match between the two opponents, drawing a lot of attention from fans, although it was not a title match.

ALSO READ: Wrestling boss Vince McMahon quits WWE amid misconduct allegations