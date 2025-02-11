WATCH: ‘Beyoncé is not coming now, it’s a scam’ – Gayton McKenzie

The minister said there is a major international artist coming, and an official announcement will be made next week.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has set the record straight regarding rumours that global superstar Beyoncé will perform in South Africa in April this year.

Rumours began circulating in December last year claiming that Beyoncé would perform at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 10 April 2025 as part of her Act II tour. However, McKenzie has dismissed these claims.

During his speech at the Dome launch at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on Monday evening, the minister warned that the rumour was a scam.

“Some of you are buying tickets. It’s a scam. Beyonce is coming, but not now. Don’t buy tickets for Beyonce,” he said.

After his speech, the minister told The Citizen that an official announcement would be made when the superstar made her way to South Africa.

“We’ve heard that people are saying Beyoncé is coming. As the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, I’m telling you that Beyoncé is not coming to South Africa this year.”

Major international artist coming to SA soon

The minister also hinted that a major international artist is set to perform in South Africa soon.

He said an official announcement will be made next week.

“There’s one big one that’s coming, and tickets are going to sell out in two days. We are announcing it next week.

“Others from around the world are standing in line. They want to come to South Africa. Things are moving again,” he said.

