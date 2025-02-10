Mixed reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar was the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

A week after walking away with five Grammys, Kendrick Lamar was in the spotlight again after his anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, drawing mixed reactions.

While others have described it as the best halftime performance in history, some viewers found it boring.

Comedian and film director Ben Stiller thought Lamar’s performance was the best, while Kaya FM breakfast show host Sizwe Dhlomo wasn’t impressed by the rapper’s performance.

Best Halftime show ever.. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 10, 2025

“Let’s be honest… Performance was a** until the last two songs,” Dhlomo wrote on Monday morning.

Award-winning music producer Jermaine Dupri was more analytical in his assessment.

“Dope performance, no back track, breath control, choreography, skits, straight rap sh*t,” averred Dupri.

The Super Bowl halftime performance is a collaboration between the National Football League (NFL), Roc Nation and Apple Music. This year’s show was held in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl is one of the most significant television events in the US every year. Over the years, several stars have passed the 100 million viewership mark, dating back to Black Eyed Peas’ 2011 performance.

The performance has already racked more than five million views on YouTube.

Lamar’s Super Bowl performance

The 22-time Grammy award winner was the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the halftime performance.

The halftime show performance comes months after Lamar’s recent beef with fellow rap artist Drake, during which the two exchanged shots at each other on their songs.

One of the last songs from the said beef was Not Like Us, and most people weren’t sure whether Lamar would perform it. The rapper played on this during his performance.

“I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they love to sue,” he said.

"I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue" – Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/x1Ke3W3NLr — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2025

Drake accused Universal Music Group of risking his life and reputation by releasing and promoting the popular diss track.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this year, Drake accused the record company behind both rappers of defamation and harassment, calling its release and promotion of Not Like Us an example of valuing “corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists”.

This was seen as an attempt to prevent Lamar from performing the song at the Super Bowl halftime show. It won both Song of the Year and Record of the Year awards at the recent Grammys.

Lamar’s set was largely made up of songs from his latest album, GNX.

Fans who expected to hear hits from his 15-year catalogue were slightly disappointed to hear mostly new music. Dhlomo’s co-host on Kaya Sol Phenduka said he felt robbed by this move.

“Robbed the people for the sake of pushing GNX. He made the show about a moment instead [of] celebrating his entire career/catalogue. SMH [shaking my head]. Someone help me understand,” wrote the broadcaster.

Renowned actor Samuel L. Jackson narrated the performance, playing Uncle Sam, a symbol of the US federal government.

This was similar to Lamar’s 2018 Grammy performance, where he shared the stage with U2 and comedian Dave Chappelle narrating the performance.

There was also an appearance by 23 Grand Slam singles title winner Serena Williams.

