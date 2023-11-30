WATCH: Bok prop Ox Nché finally gets his cake and eats it

Ox has returned to action for his club, the Sharks and has spoken about the desire to maintain the high standards he set during the World Cup.

More than a month after he lifted the Webb Ellis trophy with teammates, Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché went to retailer Woolworths’ store in Durban to accept his supply of cake.

“I just want to say thank you guys, thank you for the amazing welcome. I didn’t expect so many people, I’m still a bit shocked. I appreciated the support you’ve been giving us throughout” said Ox. An array of various cakes were placed on a table in what seemed like a boardroom.

Brand capitalising

In 2022 Ox posted a photo of himself enjoying a piece of cake, adjacent to him in the photo was a small chalkboard with the words ‘salads don’t win scrums’ written on it, an insinuation that cake does.

More than a year after that Instagram post from the loose head prop, Woolworths, capitalising on Ox’s great off-the bench performance against England in the Rugby World Cup Semifinal last month, responded to Ox’s post.

“Dear Ox, please reach out to us for a year’s supply of chocolate cake. After last night, it’s a South African priority,” the store tweeted.

After the memorable result against the English, Ox told media that “I’ve had the caramel salted cheesecake, triple chocolate and a decent toffee cake”.

After the Springboks’ countrywide trophy tour that lasted a week, Ox together with fellow forward Bongi Mbonambi picked up their brand new vans from a Mitsubishi dealership.

Maintaining the standard

Ox has spoken about his determination to not drop the standards that he set in France during the World Cup when he turns out in the United Rugby Championship for his team, the Sharks.

“For me, it’s more of a challenge, as a player I want to get better,” said Nche when he spoke to the media.

“I’ve shown what I can potentially do, and for me, it’s about setting that standard. I can’t suddenly do less than what I was doing at the World Cup for the Springboks.

“So, for me, it’s about setting that standard and actually keeping going the way I have been playing,” he said.

