Mr Hallelujah: Denver Vraagom on his ‘funky dominee’ role, going sober… and Cheslin Kolbe

Gangster to gospel: Former '7de Laan' star Denver Vraagom joins the cast of 'Skemergrond' as the unconventional Dominee Wayne.

Clockwise from left: Denver Vraagom as Dominee Wayne in ‘Skemergrond’; as Sheldon in ‘7de Laan’ and Springbok rugby star Cheslin Kolbe: Pictures: Supplied and Gallo Images

Denver Vraagom is a television legend. He became a household name during his 7de Laan days as Sheldon in the iconic SABC2 soapie

The actor and television presenter also played the role of Zane in the 2007 mini-series After Nine and appeared in Erfsondes, Arendsvlei and Swartwater

Denver, who married his 7de Laan co-star Ingrid Paulus, dreams of one day portraying the character of Hamlet. But for now it is Skemergrond and not Shakespeare for the talented actor.

Catch Denver Vraagom as Dominee Wayne in ‘Skemergrond’

As from tonight (Thursday, 17 July), Denver joins the cast of the popular DStv telenovela Skemergrond as Dominee Wayne Ackerman, who shakes things up and might even find love.

Rapid-fire Q&A with Denver Vraagom

You play the role of Dominee Wayne. Without giving too much away, tell us more about the character.

Denver: Wayne Ackerman is the kind of reverend who challenges stereotypes. He’s unorthodox – an energetic, funky minister who uses humour and creativity to make faith more accessible to everyone in the church.

For him, singing is the best way to spread a message – no matter how off-key or flat you’re singing. Instead of long, formal sermons, he prefers to share his message during a walk in the garden or along the river.

Is Dominee Wayne a man who’s going to shake things up?

One aunt in the congregation finds him incredibly annoying at first, but she’ll later come to realise she actually likes his approach.

Denver Vraagom as Dominee Wayne in the DStv telenovela ‘Skemergrond’. Picture: Supplied

He even plants real plants inside the church. Why not? Things need to be livened up. Church should be a place for everyone. Fill the building with life.

What do you enjoy most about playing a minister?

Strangely enough, I always wanted to be a minister when I was a child – I was an altar boy back then. But drama and sport eventually took over my life.

What makes this role so enjoyable is that it’s a new challenge. I can play only so many gangsters and messed-up characters!

Dominee Wayne brings out a different side of me. A softer side. A side that’s become more important to me – especially since I started my sober journey. [Denver stopped drinking alcohol seven years ago.]

You bring a lot of soap opera experience – both in front of and behind the cameras. What makes Skemergrond different for you?

Denver: I get to play and explore a bit more with Skemergrond. Soap operas are like a sausage machine – fast-paced and structured.

In soapies, we usually shoot with three cameras and a vision mixer who cuts between the shots in real time, almost like a DJ.

With Skemergrond, we work with only two cameras, and the setup is more dynamic. The angles are changed for every shot, and the lighting is constantly adjusted. That gives me space to explore different performance options for each scene.

You recently moved to the Western Cape with your wife, Ingrid Paulus, and daughters, Skye and Hannah. What do you enjoy most about life in Cape Town?

Denver: I’m actually back where it all began for me 32 years ago!

Ingrid now has the chance to explore new career opportunities She recently did some radio work, including a radio drama and directing book readings. She also does some dubbing again.

The kids love the beach, of course, and we’re just a five-minute walk from the ocean here in Saldanha

Bay. And we’re closer to my family, who I didn’t see much of for nearly 20 years.

When you are not Dominee Wayne in Skemergrond, what else keeps you busy?

Not much. Being Dominee Wayne keeps me occupied! I’ve started writing again, although at a snail’s pace.

On my days off, I make sure to spend quality time with the kids.

Rugby is one of your passions in life. If you could swap positions with any Springbok player, who would it be and why?

Denver: Cheslin Kolbe!

Back in Standard 5 (now Grade 7), I played wing for Diaz Primary in Mossel Bay. But after one big tackle and a lot of blood, I decided ballet might be safer. I still dream of scoring that perfect try!

Cheslin Kolbe in top form against France during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France; and behind the wheel with his wife, Layla. Photos Lionel Hahn/ Getty Images and YouTube screengrab SABC3/TopBilling

What other dreams do you have – as a director, and as an actor?

Denver: As a director, I’d love to bring two specific projects to life: a drama series and a film. As an actor, I’d like to play Hamlet.

When you look back on your life, what are the biggest highlights?

Denver: The highlight(s) are my children, and my wife, who has stood by me through everything. And that life-saving moment when I gave up drinking seven years ago.

What does the future hold?

Denver: To continue growing as a unit with my family, and hopefully take on more soul-nourishing roles with plenty of magic, both in front of and behind the camera and on stage.

Tune in every Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145) to see how Dominee Wayne keeps the community on their toes. ‘Skemergrond’ is also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

