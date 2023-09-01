‘So much beauty in the chaos’ – Rachel Kolisi shares more Paris moving adventures

She made two successful online orders, bought Disney tickets and learned how to put petrol in the car and charge it.

As Siya Kolisi prepares for the Rugby World Cup starting on 8 September, his family is trying to find their feet in Paris.

South Africa’s favourite couple Siya and Rachel Kolisi have made the big move to Paris, France. The Kolisi family officially relocated to the City of Love in August.

The move comes after the Springbok captain signed with Racing 92 in France in January. The flanker and loose forward will join the Parisian rugby club after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which starts on 8 September.

In July, Rachel shared on her Instagram account how devastated she was about relocating.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity and experience, but in the same breath devastated because I love SA with my whole heart. And I love living here. Juggling A LOT at the moment, and the furthest thing from being ready for a move overseas,” wrote the co-founder and CEO of The Kolisi Foundation.

A good move for Rachel and Siya Kolisi

Rachel has been very open about her struggles as she and her family settle into their new home, but she remains very positive about the move.

Earlier this year, Siya said that the move to France will make it easier for him to spend more time with his family.

“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making” he said.

Life in Paris

Rachel took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update with her fans and followers about life in Paris, sharing several pictures of what has been happening in her family’s life in the last couple of days.

Some of her adventures over the last few days included making two successful online orders, buying Disney tickets and learning how to put petrol in the car and charge it.

“I think these pics are a good summary of (the) last couple of days. I successfully did 2 online orders! A charger for my laptop, glue sticks for school (which landed in our neighbour’s mailbox, because I put in the wrong delivery details. She caught me shoving my hand in trying to pull the package out. Never been more grateful to hear someone speak English!)

“And school shoes (see more details on this above)



“I successfully bought our Disney tickets, and booked to go on Nics birthday (I hope everything was in French)



“The kindest person came with me this week to show me how to put Petrol in the car (it’s self-service) and how to charge our car, it’s a hybrid. I was driving around Paris not knowing I was very near cutting out.



“Also. You don’t know you need a tin opener until you need a tin opener.



“So much beauty in the chaos! Lots of walks, and discovery,” Rachel shared.

Siya’s first World Cup game

The Springbok’s will play their first Rugby World Cup 2023 game on 10 September against Scotland.

