WATCH: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni celebrate four years of marriage in Hong Kong

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful traditional and white wedding ceremony in 2021.

Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Monday.

The couple jetted off to Hong Kong to mark the special occasion and shared moments from their trip on social media.

Dr Musa and Liesl got engaged in June 2021, when he proposed at the top of a mountain overlooking Durban. A month later, their families completed the lobola negotiations.

The couple has never shied away from publicly celebrating their love. Last weekend, Liesl shared that they were heading off on their anniversary trip.

“Flights are booked, and we’re boarding for our annual anniversary trip! Wives have their husbands with them this time,” she wrote, captioning a video of their airport departure.

She also gave fans a sneak peek on TikTok with a “get ready with me” video as she prepared for their anniversary dinner on Monday.

“I can’t believe that we are celebrating four years of being married. It just feels like yesterday when we walked down the aisle, and now we are here,” she said.

Shopping and exploring the city

The pair have been enjoying Hong Kong, shopping and exploring the city. Their itinerary included a visit to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Dr Musa posted a heartfelt message for Liesl on Instagram as they celebrated their special day.

“Happy four years of marriage to this shooting star of a woman, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Literally the best four years I’ve ever had. It’s our anniversary, naughty girl. We did it and continue to do it…

“You know I’m a shy person who isn’t good with words, so I have little to say on a special day such as this, except that marrying you was the best decision I’ve ever made. I’ll continue to choose you every day until the end of time,” he wrote.

