Uyajola 9/9 recap: ‘She is hurt shame’ – viewers sympathise with the girlfriend

Jub jub dealt with another cheating case, this time in the Eastern Cape.

Moja Love TV presenter, Jub Jub, joined the trending topics after another drama-filled episode of Uyajola 9/9.

In this week’s episode, Jub Jub visited Gqeberha, KwaMagxaki in the Eastern Cape, where he dealt with another cheating case.

Lindisipho called the show because she suspected that her boyfriend, Moyisi, of three years was cheating on her.

She said she started seeing questionable behaviour in February, like going out, returning the next day, and deleting messages.

Moyisi told Lindisipho that he was going to a family funeral while he was going to his other girlfriend’s place, where Jub Jub and the crew found him.

When they arrived, a fight broke out between Lindisipho, Moyisi, and the other girlfriend.

The girlfriend said Moyisi had told him he broke up with Lindisipho in December last year.

When asked why he lied to the ladies, Moyisi said it was never his intention to lie and he didn’t want Lindisipho to find out.

“There was no need for her to come with cameras”

The cheater was not impressed that Lindisipho called Uyajola 9/9, saying she was supposed to talk to him instead of bringing cameras.

“When she is drunk, she talks about everything. I won’t pay attention to someone drunk. You need to talk to your partner when you are sober. Does she want me to understand when she brings me the cameras?” asked Moyisi.

The relationship bit the dust as Lindisipho said she was done with her cheating boyfriend and asked Jub Jub and his crew to leave him behind.

Uyajola 9/9 airs every Sunday from 9 pm-10 pm on Moja Love DStv channel 157.

