17 Apr 2024

WATCH: ‘I said yes’ − ‘House of Zwide’ star Brenda Mukwevho is officially off the market

A sneak peek inside Brenda’s engagement celebration.

Brenda Mukhwevho

Actress and producer Brenda Mukhwevho. Picture: Instagram/@brenda.mukwevho

Congratulations are in order for House of Zwide star and creative producer, Brenda Mukwevho, following her engagement announcement.

The actress and her husband-to-be announced their engagement a few days ago, with a picture showing off their stunning engagement rings.

“Guess my total eclipse energy is the Muofhe and Mukwevho family’s coming together. @rush_shakes Yes, a million times. I love you. I said Yes,” Brenda wrote, making the big announcement .

To celebrate their engagement, the couple recently had a party with their close friends and family.

The event was also attended by celebrities like Winnie Ntshaba, Kagiso Medupe, Motlatsi Mafatshe and more.

“Our forever feels like home,” Brenda captioned a video giving fans a sneak peek inside her special day.

Congratulating the couple, Winnie wrote on her Instagram page: “Congratulations are in order my beautiful friend and sis [Brenda Mukhwevho] and your king. We are excited to witness this beautiful journey you have taken. May God be the centre of it all… God is LOVE.”

Who is Brenda’s fiancé?

The actress is engaged to a fellow creative, an executive producer at Bakwena Productions, Rashaka Muofhe.

Muofhe has worked on popular films like Losing Lerato, Thando, and Ingoma the Song, just to mention a few.

Celebrating his engagement on Instagram, Rashaka penned a sweet post dedicated to his fiancée.

“One brave step for the Muofhe family and a giant leap for love. The future begins here and now. Finally, I have my girl.

“What a wonderful occasion [Brenda Mukhwevho], the journey has taken off to much love from family & friends,” he wrote.

