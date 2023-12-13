WATCH: Inside Dr Musa and Liesl’s snowy festive getaway

A “once in a lifetime adventure".

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, recently jetted off to France, a few weeks after they celebrated their two-year anniversary in Mauritius.

The pair have posted a couple of snaps and videos, giving their fans a sneak peek inside their vacation.

Kicking their holiday off, Musa said they went for a “once in a lifetime adventure’ in Val D’Isere, which included skiing, gondola rides, 90s themed-party, and more.

He added: I’m sure we all used to watch those repeated Xmas movies where they dress up and ski while drinking hot chocolate and eggnog and kissing under the mistletoe while it snows outside. Well, we are in that Xmas movie right now and are loving it.

“My enemies are hoping for my downfall (literally) but they don’t know that I’m a former Winter Olympics skiing champion. Nosering Daddies are back up!”

ALSO READ: ‘Just want to drink piña coladas & be topless’: Dr Musa and Liesl’s Bali vacation

‘Nothing could have prepared us for the wonder of it all’ – Liesl

Taking to her Instagram page, Liesl also posted a few videos, saying they are having the best time of their lives. She encouraged fans to consider a snowy festive season experience.

“Living our best winter wonderland dreamscape in one of the most beautiful places in the world. We thought we wanted a snowy festive season but nothing could have prepared us for the wonder of it all. This place is just as beautiful as the Vaal, South Africa. Trust me, I’ve done the research!

“If you’ve ever dreamt of a snowy escape, this is your sign. Even if you start off by scrapping the ice off the inside of the deep freezer packed full of your mom’s year-end society groceries. This is the sign to do it!”

NOW READ: ‘Walking in the streets is not the same anymore’ – Thabiso Rammusi on how ‘Adulting’ changed his life