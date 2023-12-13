Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

13 minute read

13 Dec 2023

01:21 pm

WATCH: Inside Dr Musa and Liesl’s snowy festive getaway

A “once in a lifetime adventure".

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife , Liesl Laurie in France. Picture: Instagram/@liesllaurie

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, recently jetted off to France, a few weeks after they celebrated their two-year anniversary in Mauritius.

The pair have posted a couple of snaps and videos, giving their fans a sneak peek inside their vacation.

Kicking their holiday off, Musa said they went for a “once in a lifetime adventure’ in Val D’Isere, which included skiing, gondola rides, 90s themed-party, and more.

He added: I’m sure we all used to watch those repeated Xmas movies where they dress up and ski while drinking hot chocolate and eggnog and kissing under the mistletoe while it snows outside. Well, we are in that Xmas movie right now and are loving it.

“My enemies are hoping for my downfall (literally) but they don’t know that I’m a former Winter Olympics skiing champion. Nosering Daddies are back up!”

ALSO READ: ‘Just want to drink piña coladas & be topless’: Dr Musa and Liesl’s Bali vacation

‘Nothing could have prepared us for the wonder of it all’ – Liesl

Taking to her Instagram page, Liesl also posted a few videos, saying they are having the best time of their lives. She encouraged fans to consider a snowy festive season experience.

“Living our best winter wonderland dreamscape in one of the most beautiful places in the world. We thought we wanted a snowy festive season but nothing could have prepared us for the wonder of it all. This place is just as beautiful as the Vaal, South Africa. Trust me, I’ve done the research!

“If you’ve ever dreamt of a snowy escape, this is your sign. Even if you start off by scrapping the ice off the inside of the deep freezer packed full of your mom’s year-end society groceries. This is the sign to do it!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dr Musa Mthombeni (@drmusamthombeni)

NOW READ: ‘Walking in the streets is not the same anymore’ – Thabiso Rammusi on how ‘Adulting’ changed his life

Read more on these topics

France Liesl Laurie Musa Mthombeni

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe