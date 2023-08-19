WATCH: Dr Musa and Liesl celebrate their two-year anniversary in Mauritius

The couple just returned from a Bali vacation about a month ago and have now jetted out to Mauritius to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

The famous couple is in Mauritius to celebrate their two year anniversary. Picture: drmusamthombeni/Instagram

“Feel it! It’s here! Our 2-year anniversary is here and we decided to jump over the pond and visit Mauritius for a little shot’left in celebration of 24 months of marriage. Come with us as we explore,” wrote Musa Mthombeni on his Instagram.

“Come with us as we celebrate our 2 year anniversary. A day in the life of a sexy, dark and delicious husband and a sweet innocent girl from Eldorado Park,” wrote Musa on his Instagram.

The medical doctor and the model got engaged in June 2021 when Mthombeni popped the question at the top of a mountain overlooking the beauty of Durban.

A month later, Mthombeni and his family paid the Lauries a visit and completed the lobola negotiations.

The couple took to social media to post pictures of themselves in their traditional wedding outfits, and to announce that they had officially tied the knot.

“Went home for the weekend. It’s a smallanyana thing for the weekend. Isssaaa wedding day,” said Musa on Instagram.

ALSO READ: PICS: Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie’s traditional wedding

Celebration of love

The couple is never shy to share their love on social media, making a note to celebrate any significant day in their love story.

“To my heart’s identical. Someone who I will continue to love unconditionally, unreservedly and wholly! Happy 2nd anniversary baby,” Mthombeni jotted on his Instagram preparing for their anniversary.

“The only thing that makes me sad about today is that I didn’t meet you and marry you sooner.”

“Two years of love, growth, bliss, travels, blessings and so much more. It truly is amazing to have your best friend and your love all wrapped up in one incredible package.

“Happy Anniversary my love Musa Mthombeni I love you so so much,” Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni wrote on her social media.

“Having an Instagram husband is very important. Train them early on in the relationship ladies, it so necessary,” she wrote.

