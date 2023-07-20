WATCH: Inside Lasizwe’s meme-themed birthday party

By Lineo Lesemane

YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza celebrated his 25th birthday in style earlier this week.

He jetted off to his undisclosed location ahead of his birthday, where he later hosted his close family and friends.

His guests came through well dressed, channeling their favourite memes for the meme-themed birthday party.

The party also featured several popular childhood games in black communities like, diketo, skipping, and umgusha, to mention a few.

Lasizwe has since posted snaps and videos on his social media pages, giving fans a look inside his special day.

He also penned a sweet letter to himself that reads: “Dear Thulasizwe, Happy 21st Birthday! (I’m blocking anyone who disputes my age). You are officially at that age where you say “I’m 2* years old!” I’m happy and proud of you! Keep going! Keep inspiring yourself, keep putting yourself first, and keep making the right decisions. Most importantly, I love you so much!”

Lasizwe’s thank you gift to his guests

In one of the videos on Instagram, Lasizwe explains why he decided to gift his guests with brand new pairs of Bathu shoes.

“I decided that I want to gift everyone that comes to my birthday… so when I was thinking about the gift that I want to give you guys I remembered the slogan of the brand that I work with… Bathu, walk your journey,” he said.

He added that he wanted to show them how much he values them.

“I picked the last number because I feel like my guests are very esteemed, and I respect you because you also respect me… It’s a gift from me to you to say thank you for your time. One quality that I always hold dear is time.”

Fans and Lasizwe’s celebrity friends, like Mihlali Ndamase, have since taken to the comments section to wish him a happy birthday.

