IN PICS: Hip hip hooray! Mohale Motaung celebrates his 28th birthday

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Entrepreneur and media personality Mohale Motaung celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday.

He is the CEO and Founder of Glam Troupe, a company that specialises in Matric Dance packages and styling and he also hosts his own podcast called Let’s Talk About It With Mohale.

Mohale was previously married to Somizi Mhlongo, a well-known media personality and judge on Idols SA. Unfortunately, their marriage ended after just one year.

The news of their divorce came after Mohale made the shocking abuse allegations against Somizi in leaked audio during the year 2021.

Mr Birthday boy

Despite facing numerous challenges in his life, Mohale remains determined to embrace every moment and enjoy life to the fullest.

On the occasion of his 28th birthday, Mohale took to Instagram to share his most cherished birthday moments with his fans.

He wrote “Happy Birthday to me.🥂🥳🙏🏽❤️, 28 unlocked. 🥺🎈”

Mohale Motaung.Picture: Instagram@Mohale77

Who wants some cake?

Mohale did not want to celebrate his birthday by himself. Instead, he decided to invite everyone to join him in celebrating his special day.

Three days before his birthday, Mohale posted a picture on his Instagram page inviting everyone to his party

He wrote on his post “I’m celebrating my birthday this coming Saturday at @fusioncocktail_lounge and you are ALL invited. Tell your friends to tell their friends that it’s time to ROCK! 🤭💃🏽💃🏽🕺🏽,”

While no pictures of Mohale’s birthday celebration have been shared yet, he did take the opportunity to showcase his birthday cake and give his followers a glimpse of its appearance.

Mohale Motaung’s birthday cake. Picture: Instagram@Mohale77

Mohale Motaung holding his birthday cake. Picture: Instagram@Mohale77

Mohale Motaung’s birthday cake. Picture: Instagram@Mohale77

Birthday wishes for Mohale

While some individuals were able to attend the party, others may not have been able to join.

Nevertheless, both friends and fans of Mohale took the opportunity to convey their well wishes to him on his birthday through comments on his Instagram page.

