WATCH: Inside Nadia Nakai’s Dubai getaway

Rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai is having her best time in Dubai. She posted pictures and videos on social media, giving her fans a sneak peek inside her getaway.

It seems like Nadia’s trip is for both business and pleasure, as she is seen in one of the clips she shared on her Insta stories having a photo shoot.

She also shared that she had to hide the cross symbol on her necklace: “I just had to tag it at the back. I am in Dubai, and I can’t have this in the ad. So grateful, this girl is gonna live her best life.

“I have a 5am call time, but I can’t ever sleep before midnight that time sister is actually tired,” she said.

Nadia Nakai’s previous getaway

This is Nadia’s first getaway since the passing of her boyfriend, the multi-award-winning rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes – popularly known as AKA.

The pair went on an international baecation shortly before AKA’s passing. They went to Cincinnati, Ohio, in the United States, where they got to attend a WWE Monday Night Raw edition and do other exciting stuff, including trying US fast food and travelling to the sunny state of California.

“After over 24hrs of travel, we’ve finally arrived in Cincinnati, OH, US. Putting in WORK aww man, Praise God what a time to be alive,” AKA shared on Instagram.

Before the US getaway, Nadia and AKA had taken their loved ones on a family vacation in Sun City, North West.

Booked and busy

Nadia will be performing at the Kandyland Fest in Vaal, Emerald Resort & Casino, later this month.

She recently hosted the Love & Hip Hop South Africa season 1 reunion. The reality TV show brought the biggest Hip Hop stars and explosive drama from the first local season.

Speaking about her hosting gig, Nadia said she was excited and honoured to be hosting the show.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring together the cast, share their stories, and provide a platform for them to express themselves. I can’t wait to bring the energy and make this reunion an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

