WATCH: Inside Ntando Duma’s magical wedding to Una Rams

South African actress Ntando Duma, now proudly Ntando Rambani, and Grammy award-winning musician Una Rams, whose real name is Unarine Rambani, have finally shared what fans have long suspected: their love story has led to “I do.”

The couple unveiled their wedding photos in a stunning exclusive with Previdar Weddings, revealing a heartfelt, stylish celebration steeped in romance, culture, and elegance.

For months, fans speculated about the large rock glistening on Ntando’s finger. The Shaka iLembe star remained tight-lipped, but now the truth is out: she is officially off the market, and her new title is “wife”.

Una Rams poured his heart into a moving tribute on Instagram:

“My love, we’re finally here. The universe conspired in our favour way before our parents even knew our names. Our meeting was random but special, and since then we’ve been on a journey that’s felt like a modern fairytale.”

He added, “You are a woman like no other, an answered prayer, and now you’re finally my wife. I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know it’s bound to be beautiful because I get to do life with you.”

Ntando’s own words were equally moving.

“When divine love descends, angels take form in the hearts of those who cherish forever. My forever arrived in the most precious form—my husband, my best friend, my soulmate.”

Una and Ntando. Picture: Instagram

The couple first met by chance at the Royal Heritage Festival, and according to Una, it was love at first sight. “I was left speechless,” he revealed in the Previdar feature.

Una, Ntando and Sbahle. Picture Instagram

Just five months later, he sent a lobola letter. “My prayer had requirements,” he said. “I asked for a woman with a loving heart, inner beauty, and a soul that reflected kindness—and those are exactly the things I love about you, my love.”

The wedding itself was a masterclass in luxury event design. Nono Events brought their vision to life, while Geff Photography captured every intimate moment. The couple described the venue, Suitability Gardens, as a “haven,” and the bar by Sunset Cocktails and BlackcrownZA was an instant hit with guests.

Miano Designs crafted Ntando’s jaw-dropping gown, which the actress described as “a dream, a vision that exceeded expectations.” Her daughter, Sbahle, matched in a custom princess dress, creating a mother-daughter moment that radiated pure joy.

Una Rams. Picture Instagram

Groom Una Rams, whose real name is Unarine Rambani, and his groomsmen were impeccably dressed by Suitability, blending timeless tailoring with modern flair. Ntando’s regal hair was styled by Urban Hair Gallery, who “made me feel like a queen,” she said.

The entertainment was equally iconic, with soulful performances from Amanda Black, Tondi Rams, and Muneyi. “Your angelic voices touched our souls. We’re forever grateful,” the newlyweds wrote.

Amanda Black. Picture: Instagram

As the cover stars of Previdar Weddings for June 2025, the Rambanis have transformed their love story into a visual and emotional masterpiece.

“On this day, we brought our families together and publicly vowed to choose each other over and over again,” said Una.