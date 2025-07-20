Turbocharged Tyson! Soccer star Thulani Hlatshwayo flexes new R1m ride [PICS]

Thulani Hlatshwayo is enjoying life off the pitch, just weeks after SuperSport United was sold and his contract expired.

Former Bafana Bafana captain and Supersport United defender Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo showed off his new set of wheels recently. Instagram/ thulani03

South African footballer Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo may be without a club, but he’s definitely not in short supply of style.

The 35-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain has recently been spotted behind the wheel of a sleek new Volkswagen Golf 8.5 R, valued at just more than R1 million in South Africa.

Thulani Hlatshwayo: Luxury ride for a soccer legend

The supercar, known for its turbocharged performance and refined design, joins an impressive garage of vehicles the defender has owned over the years.

These included a rugged Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth around R780,000, and a VW Golf 7 GTI – showcasing Tyson’s preference for high-performance machines.

Thulani Hlatshwayo shows off his black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Picture: Instagram

Shared in a recent Instagram post, the Golf 8.5 R drew attention for both its bold styling and the timing of its debut, just weeks after Hlatshwayo’s contract with SuperSport United officially ended on 30 June 2025.

Life after SuperSport: Uncertain future, certain swagger

Following the surprise R50-million sale of SuperSport United to Calvin Le John, the son of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, the newly renamed Siwelele FC retained several staff members but did not extend Hlatshwayo’s contract.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (right) with coach Gavin Hunt after joining Supersport United as defender. Picture: SuperSport/X

With his future club still unknown, it’s clear that Hlatshwayo is taking time to enjoy the rewards of his hard work, including his flashy new Golf and some well-earned family time.

The veteran defender posted some photos of himself and his son posing alongside his new set of wheels. Take a look…

Doting father and husband

Over the years, Hlatshwayo has been vocal on social media about his love and affection for his wife, Kenosi Masegela, whom he married in 2017.

Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo and Kenosi Masegela on their wedding day in 2017. Picture: X

The Hlatshwayos have become known for their luxury travel escapes, often sharing snapshots from tropical locales such as Thailand and Mauritius.

Football star Thulani Hlatshwayo and his wife, Kenosi, on holiday. Picture: Instagram

Their wanderlust lifestyle matches Hlatshwayo’s high-performance car collection and gives fans a glimpse into the couple’s taste for the finer things in life…

From captain to cruiser: A storied career

Thulani Hlatshwayo’s journey from Senaone Gunners FC to captaining both Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana has cemented his place in local football history.

After joining Orlando Pirates in 2020, expectations were high – especially following his standout performance in the 2019 AFCON, where South Africa stunned hosts Egypt.

Thulani Hlatshwayo has not had the best of times at Orlando Pirates. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

However, his spell at Pirates was marred by limited game time.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Hlatshwayo admitted he had “fallen out of love with football” at Pirates, but reignited his passion after reuniting with coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport.

“I’m happy now, I fell in love with the game again when I joined SuperSport,” he told the sports publication.

Thulani Hlatshwayo: Net worth

Hlatshwayo’s estimated net worth of R2 million remains strong, thanks to endorsements, investments, and long-standing club contracts.

According to NewsHub360, his salary during his Orlando Pirates tenure placed him among South Africa’s Top 10 highest-earning footballers.