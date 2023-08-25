Boity turns down Tbo Touch’s R15 000 freestyle rap challenge

Boity was a guest on Tbo Touch’s show on Metro FM. The conversation touched on her music and even her spiritual journey.

In true Tbo Touch style, the broadcaster put R15 000 cash on the table, daring Boity to join him in a rap battle on air.

“We can go freestyle competition, you and I,” said the rambunctious radio host. “I put 15 racks on the table. You wana put 30 on it, I can put 30.”

Watch: Tbo Touch challenges Boity to rap battle

“You’re trying to show off,” said Boity as she politely declined the offer. The media personality was a guest on Tbo Touch’s show on Metro FM.

In the interview that touched on many subjects, Boity, whose real name is Boitumelo Thulo, explained the meaning behind her song Bakae, which means ‘where are they’ when translated.

“The reason why I dropped Bakae is because Wuz Dat did so well and the reception that I received from everyone was insane,” said Boity.

“The song was saying we don’t see them [the haters] anymore, now that my music is working out and the reception has been phenomenal. The ones who had too much to say, we can’t see anymore,” said Boity.

Boity’s journey in rap music began around 2018, when she shared the stage with award-winning rapper Nasty C on e-TV’s Club 808 where they performed Nasty C’s Juice Back. She released her debut album, 4436 in 2020 with songs like Bakae and 018’s Finest being fan favourites.

Spirituality

Boity spoke about how ruthless the entertainment industry is, calling it a “soul-snatcher. “You have to do extra work when you move in the space. You don’t know what people are doing.

“Having gone through various type of spiritual journeys, I think definitely being in this industry pushed me to kind of harness and make my spiritual foundation even stronger,” said the media personality.

In 2016, the 32-year-old announced, after a lot of speculation, that she had a traditional healers’ calling.

“They Called. I Answered. The Proudest, most incredible day of my life. A Beautiful Gift that I will never take for granted. #ThokozaGogo #KgosigadiDabulamanzi #Blessed #OwnYourThrone,” she captioned a shot of herself draped in sangoma attire.

During the same period she spoke of the importance of knowing yourself. “We are all here for a particular purpose. Your place on earth is important. The journey to figuring out this purpose is the beauty of life,” she wrote.

But when Tbo Touch, who isn’t shy about proclaiming his Christian faith, asked her what her daily spiritual routine is, Boity baulked a bit in her response. She explained that in the past, she used to communicate with her ancestors each day.

“Things have evolved, things have changed. First and foremost when I wake up, I pray, even before I go to bed I pray. I pray to God and I make sure that, that’s the forefront. God and Jesus Christ come first,” said Boity.

“Ancestors too [are important]. Funny enough, I’m actually having a traditional ancestral ceremony at home this coming weekend. That’s crucial to me, to still go to the gravesite.”

