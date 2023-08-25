WWE superstar Bray Wyatt dies at the age of 36

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the American wrestler.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Windham Rotunda, who’s popularly known as Bray Wyatt, has passed away.

Bray reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday, 18 August 2023, at the age of 36.

“I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got Covid that exacerbated heart issues.

“There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately, he suffered a heart attack and passed away,” wrote wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter.

WWE also took to Twitter to remember the late wrestling champion with a tweet that reads: “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

So sad 😞 So Talented Rip Bray 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jDYsFtv67A — Michael 🎅 (@Collingwoodmag) August 24, 2023

Tributes pour in for Bray Wyatt

Bray joined the WWE family in 2010 under the ring name Husky Harris and as a member of The Nexus.

He left in 2011 and returned in 2013, joining the WWE’s developmental territory, NXT, under the ring name, Bray Wyatt.

He was released from WWE in July 2021 and returned in October last year. Upon his return, he opened up about his mental health struggles, saying: “I lost a lot of things. I lost my career, I lost two people who were very, very close to me, and I lost my way.”

This Bray promo hits different now

😭😭



pic.twitter.com/EZ68Rw0I6C — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 24, 2023

Taking to Twitter, WWE executive Triple H asked people to respect Bray’s family privacy at this time.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life, Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed. Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said he is heartbroken over Bray’s passing, adding that he always had tremendous respect and love for him.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss… pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023

