Money for male circumcision awareness campaign bought Terry Pheto’s home

All eyes have been on award-winning actress Terry Pheto for all the wrong reasons the past couple of months due to the damning Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Lotto funding.

Terry Pheto has been implicated in an investigation of funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding.

Her Bryanston home is up for auction after a preservation order was granted by the Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on 4 November 2022, to freeze Pheto’s home.

Circumcision money

The SIU – has revealed that their investigations found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice.

The SIU also shared a series of infographics showing where the money came from and how it ended up paying for the land that Pheto’s home was built on, as well as the construction of a brand new home.

SIU infographic tracing the movement of Lottery NLC money that ended up paying for Terry Pheto’s Bryanston home | Picture: Twitter/ @RSASIU

There have been many onlookers wondering who will buy the actress’s home as some people are impressed by how the house was built.

‘I like Terry’s house’

One of the onlookers is media personality Anele Mdoda. The TV and radio presenter said in the midst of the actress’s drama, she admires the Bryanston house.

Tweeting on Friday she wrote: “I like Terry’s house yhaz.”

I like Terry’s house yhaz.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 3, 2023

The triple-storey modern house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a large open-plan dining room with a family room, lounge, a large rooftop garden with an entertainment area and a double garage, complete with staff quarters.

Another celebrity agreed with Mdoda that the home is impressive.

Lerato Kganyago said she too is a fan of the space.

She said: “Been looking at it since yesterday. It’s really pretty”.

😭 been looking at it since yesterday. It’s really pretty— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) March 3, 2023

Some commentators said the exterior of the luxury house was beautiful, however, they didn’t think the interior, particularly the dark marble titles were not alluring.

There have been reports that the bidding on the house started at R4 million and Anele agreed the house was built through NLC funds as alleged.

This too is true https://t.co/AHo0rW5ofE— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 3, 2023

It was reported that the house had been auctioned off, however, this was not the case. The actress has notably appeared in Bold and the Beautiful, the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom alongside Idris Alba.

The municipal value of the home is estimated at R5.2 million and the auction opened at R4m and closed at R2.5m with no offers or bidders present.

WATCH: Inside Terry Pheto’s Bryanston home on auction:

Terry Pheto's Bryanston house has ended with no bids, The auction opened at R4m and closed at R2.5m with no offers



SIU “The house of Moitheri Pheto was built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding” pic.twitter.com/SjWZNS9QlO— News Live SA (@newslivesa) March 2, 2023

Twitter reacts to Terry Pheto NLC woes:

The mistake I made today was going back to Terry Pheto's old tweets. Now I can't unsee all the Lotto talk. Whether it happened coincidentally that the same lottery pulled a number on her or not, I just open my mouth and say 'WOW'.

Bophelo… pic.twitter.com/rnmd50sSGq— #MassCountry 😍👌 (@BlaqChicDelight) March 3, 2023

Terry Pheto gave up the fight against SIU and offered information in exchange for mercy according to City Press. Her legal team approached SIU. From being dismayed to becoming a snitch. Wow, what a story 😂— l e t h a b o (@MandelaMinutes) March 2, 2023

"When I win the Lotto, I won't tell anyone, but there will be signs".



-Terry Pheto https://t.co/wOezv5q8op— Tshangisa (@monde_mangala) March 3, 2023