WATCH: Londie London teams up with DJ Maphorisa on a new single

By Lineo Lesemane

Almost four years after her last single, Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Londie London is set to release new music.

In her new song titled Themba, Londie features the award-winning producer and DJ Maphorisa and Yumbs.

The song will be released later this month, on 18 August, and is already available for pre-sale.

“Let’s take it back to the music. Londie London featuring Maphorisa and Yumbs – Themba. dropping 18/08/23,” Londie wrote on Instagram, announcing her new song.

Why did Londie put her music career on hold?

In one of the episodes of RHOD, Londie opened up about her decision to put her music career on hold to focus on running her businesses and being a mom.

She told Batswadi Magazine last year she would release music when the time is right.

“There’s a lot of planning when it comes to making music – the making of the song and promoting it, which means live performances and being out and about. When the time is right, I will drop the music,” she told the publication.

The mother of two is successfully running her businesses, which include the newly launched hair business, the Londie London Braid, and the luxury eyewear brand, Occhiali, which she launched in 2021.

A few weeks ago, Londie celebrated her daughter’s first birthday day. Taking to Instagram, she said she and Bomi have been through the most.

“More life to my baby girl Bomi (Life). You and mommy have been through so much together, and through it all you’ve remained to be such a beautiful ray of sunshine in our lives. Mommy loves you so much. Happy first birthday, my Princess”

Sharing more snaps, she added: “We celebrated Bomi yesterday at our home with close friends. What a beautiful day it was. Thank you to everyone that came through and made it extra special.”

Londie welcomed her firstborn son, Uminathi, in March 2021.