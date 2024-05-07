‘Crash! Boom! Bang!’: Swedish pop rockers Roxette heading to SA

The '80s hit-making machine Roxette is set to perform in South Africa in 2025. Here's what to know about ticket sales and venues.

Roxette’s frontman, songwriter and founder Per Gessle with the band’s new vocalist, Lena Philipsson. Picture: Etoall

World-acclaimed ’80s Swedish pop rock group Roxette has announced they will be making a stop in South Africa early next year as part of their international tour.

The super Swedes will be wooing audiences at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town, on 26 February 2025 and the SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria, on 28 February 2025.

Frontman, songwriter and founder Per Gessle assured fans that their South African concerts, as well as the rest of their international tour, will include the pop rockers’ classic hits, such as It Must Have Been Love, Joyride and Listen to Your Heart.

For the upcoming tour, Gessle will be joined on stage by Swedish singer and megastar Lena Philipsson. The group’s former singer Marie Fredriksson died in 2019 due to a brain tumour.

Keeping the Roxette legacy alive

“This is all about my Roxette songs, this huge bundle of music and lyrics I’ve been writing for well over three decades,” Gessle said in a statement.

“I’m not starting a new duo. Marie will always be irreplaceable. However, I’m really lucky to have found an amazing voice and a brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson,” he added.

“I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit back in 1986 and she’s one of the brightest shining stars Sweden has ever known. I’m extremely proud she wants to join me in my trek to keep the Roxette legacy alive,” he continued.

“I’m both excited and thrilled about embarking on this tour. I really look forward to working with Per – he is a phenomenal songwriter and a never-ending musical force,” Philipsson said.

The Roxette band will consist of Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus “Norpan” Eriksson, Dea Norberg, as well as original Roxette icons Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson.

Roxette the hit-making machine

The pop rock group was a hit-making machine in the late 1980s with albums such as Look Sharp!, Joyride, Tourism and Crash! Boom! Bang! and the No 1 singles Dressed for Success, Listen to Your Heart, Dangerous, Fading like a Flower, The Look, It Must Have Been Love and Joyride.

Ticket info

Ticket sales for the shows will go live on 10 May at 9am through Ticketmaster or via Big Concerts. The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins at 9am on 8 May.

