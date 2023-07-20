PICS: ‘You held me tight’ – Nomcebo Zikode gushes over husband

By Lineo Lesemane

Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode recently penned a heartwarming message dedicated to her husband, Selwyn Fraser, on Instagram.

The pair has reportedly been married for a few years and have two beautiful kids together, a daughter named Ziyanda, and their son, Mnotho.

In her sweet Instagram post, the internationally renowned singer thanked her husband for his love and support.

She said her biggest achievement in life has been having him next to her.

“Through my difficult and tough times, you were always there to see me through. You held me tight when I felt my feet faltering…

“I’m so happy that through all the trials and tribulations life has thrown at us, we get to celebrate this achievement together.”

‘Grammy Gang’

According to Selwyn’s Instagram bio and his latest post, he is a Grammy award-winning producer.

Nomcebo, alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, flew Mzansi’s flag high earlier this year when they won an award at the 65th Grammy Awards.

They were nominated for Best Global Music Performance 2023 for their hit song Bayethe.

Nomcebo’s new talent agency

Nomcebo, with Zakes Bantwini and Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo joined a new talent agency called Aline a few days ago.

The trio took to their social media platforms to share their excitement for being part of the agency.

“Nothing and no one can dim your light. I’m so happy to announce my partnership with “ALINE”. Thank you so much to my business partner and husband @fraserselwyn to my brothers @zakesbantwini & @sibo_the_zulu My sister @boity and @stellaantos,” Nomcebo wrote on Instagram announcing the exciting news.

Explaining the partnership in a statement, Sibo Mhlungu, CEO of Aline said they represent storytellers who shape culture while accelerating their growth through deepening connections with consumers, and forging partnerships across entertainment and media as we position our clients for success.

According to the statement, Aline’s long-term goal is to forge a lasting legacy representing African talent and producing shows at the highest level by Africans.

“This new expansion will also see the agency begin the process of expanding its offering, over time, beyond music and into film and other creative arts,” the statement added.

