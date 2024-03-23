WATCH: Gospel star recovering in hospital a month after losing mobility

'I will never stop singing, no matter how hard the devil tries…'

Gospel star Fikile Mlomo recently took to social media to express her gratitude to fans for their love and support as she recovers in hospital.

The singer revealed in a live stream a few days ago that she had been in the hospital for over a month as doctors try to figure out what is wrong with her.

“I did not sustain any injuries or accidents. My lower body just became numb. So I walk with a stick or wheelchair.

“People mustn’t be surprised and think that I am acting because people like to think singers are acting when they tell their stories,” she added.

Speaking about how she ended up in the hospital, Fikile told Zimoja that her whole body was in pain, and the next thing I fainted.

“I was rushed to the hospital and suddenly I couldn’t walk,” she said as quoted by the publication.

Fikile on recovery

The singer said despite the challenges that she is currently facing, she remains optimistic about her recovery.

“With whatever is happening, please know I am very strong. When you see me looking this good it’s because I do not want to accept the situation… I will never stop singing, no matter how hard the devil tries. He will not defeat me.”

The Phendula Jehova hitmaker emphasised that she trusts in both God’s guidance and the help of her doctors.

“I know this is the Lord’s will, and I am leaving everything in His hands and that of doctors. Whatever I am going through, the Lord remains in control and I know he won’t leave nor forsake me.

“I have prayed about it and am not sad but I remain positive whatever the result comes back as. I have been blessed beyond with good friends and a supportive family and I appreciate every effort and everything they have done up to this point,” Fikile said.

