WATCH: Southern Sun de Wagen boutique hotel re-opens after devastating flood

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

The Southern Sun de Wagen boutique hotel in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, is back in business after suffering flood damage.

A flash flood wreaked havoc on the hotel’s premises almost two months ago, on 14 June.

On that day, the highest rainfall in 47 years was recorded by the province and the Eerste River burst its banks.

Hotel manager Abel Pienaar said they were knee-deep in water, wading through the hotel to help guests evacuate.

He added: “We did everything we could to prevent the water from entering the reception and lounge and other ground floor areas but the flood came so fast that the damage was done.

“The flood caused significant destruction to the hotel’s ground level, including the Kuyperhuis courtyard pool, woodwork, furniture, joineries, and floors. Once the water subsided, we realised the extent of the damage and it was evident that the entire ground level required a comprehensive refurbishment and repair effort.”

ALSO READ: Ayepyep Lifestyle closes down due to alleged threats from gang leader

Restoration of Southern Sun de Wagen boutique hotel

According to the management, the refurbishment team worked tirelessly to restore the hotel.

Pienaar says they conducted thorough electrical and mechanical systems tests, including on water pumps, pool pumps, air con pumps, heat pumps, and water tanks to ensure the safety and comfort of guests when it reopened.

“The restoration period has been phenomenally swift, thanks to our project manager and his incredibly determined and dedicated team who have worked around the clock to make sure that the hotel was closed for as short a time as possible and to ensure that it could re-open promptly,” he added.

Some staff members were relocated to other hotels, while those remaining worked to keep reservations coming in for August onwards.

“We are open for business, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back with our warm hospitality. We are delighted to re-open in time to welcome Woordfees visitors to the festival in Stellenbosch,” said Pienaar, expressing the hotel’s eagerness to make new memories with guests.

NOW READ: WATCH: Miss SA host Bonang plans to wear dress worth over R60K at live event