WATCH: Rachel Kolisi and her kids settle into their new home in France

Rachel and her family have officially relocated...

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi and her kids are seemingly settling in well at their new home in France.

The Springboks captain’s wife recently relocated with her kids and shared an update on Instagram.

Her husband, Siya Kolisi is also currently in France with the Boks for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel said her kids slept well on the flight while she only got about 2 hours.

“We had the kindest driver pick us up with fresh orange juice and chocolate croissants this morning.

“The kids slept well on the flight. I only got about 2 hours in. Unpacked at our new home, and went for a walk to find some groceries.”

She also penned a list of the things she has learnt since she arrived in France.

“1. It seems as though the no aircon thing in Paris/France – is a thing! It’s hot, and we’ll need to find fans asap. 2. The kids and I are going to learn how to say “where is the grocery store?” in French to save us another two hour walk.”

She added that they family also needed to learn what “chicken” is in French and work on their meal planning”.

‘The move will enable me to spend more time with my family’ – Siya Kolisi

In a statement Siya released a few months ago, he said moving to France will make it easier for him to spend more time with his wife and kids.

“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this”, he added.

The rugby star also shared his excitement at joining Racing 92.

“Not many athletes get the chance to write the chapters of their respective stories, and I view this new challenge in France as an opportunity to do this. Indeed, it has been a collaborative effort between the Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career.”

