‘Siya and his 10 thumbs’: Watch as Rachel teaches Siya Kolisi to tie daughter’s hair

Siya Kolisi might be a World Cup winning Springbok rugby player, but like all men, he too has his weak points – one being not knowing how to tie his daughter’s hair in a ponytail.

The Springbok captain took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans and followers a peek into what he got up to over the weekend.

In the first frame of his Instagram post, Siya can be seen sitting on the couch brushing his daughter’s long hair while she watches cartoons.

Rachel, who is filming this precious moment walks up to father and daughter, praising Siya for the good job he is doing.

Siya Kolisi gets a tutorial in ponytails

In the second frame, Rachel explains to Siya where to place the hair tie and how to twist the hair band.

The rugby player’s fingers look “dumb” and unsure about what to do next while Rachel comments in the background that she can’t believe guys don’t know how to do this [tie hair]. As Siya twists the hair band, he can be heard saying “Yoh” as he concentrates on the task at hand.

When he finally finishes tying his daughter’s hair with a final awkward twist of the hair band, his face beams with pride as he shows off his handywork.

His daughter, however, does not look very impressed with her dad’s efforts as Rachel comments that it is the lowest ponytail ever.

‘I couldn’t move my fingers’

Siya’s followers wasted no time teasing him about the video clip.

Ntsolo Setlaba laughingly commented that he was “there for the yoh in the second video”, to which Siya replied he couldn’t move his fingers.

Adam Maurice Zartz’s comment rang very true as he said: “We sometimes forget that our Kolisi legend is a father wanting to do basic and simple activities with his kids.”

Chad Klate couldn’t believe that Siya was only now learning to tie his daughter’s hair. “You should have started learning sooner, Skipper. How did you escape these duties for so long?”

Bianca Philander Smith commented that a daughter will humble her father. “Kezi doesn’t feel the style. Great dad,” she wrote in her comment.

Tanya Kotze praised Siya for at least trying. “Siya and his 10 thumbs. Well done Siya, many daddy’s don’t even try.”

