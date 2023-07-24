WATCH: ‘Proud bestie moment’ as Jojo celebrates Nonku’s brand new BMW M8

By Lineo Lesemane

Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonku Williams recently spoiled herself with a brand-new BMW M8.

To celebrate, her Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) best friend, Jojo Robinson, has since posted snaps and a video on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of Durban Besties who ride together. Congratulations on your new BMW M8, my nonkie nonks… I’m so proud of you… and I love you endlessly. Can’t wait for all the roads we travel together.

“Here comes the boom… My Nonkie nonks’ new machine and Annabelle are already car besties. #joku forever, Proud Bestie Moment,” Jojo wrote.

Nonku and Jojo’s friendship

Nonku and Jojo’s friendship started on their reality tv show, RHOD, and has since become friendship goals.

In one of her lengthy Instagram posts, Jojo thanked Nonku for being her “rock” during their filming of RHOD.

She said Nonku and Ruan kept her afloat when she thought she was drowning.

“No one can understand what it felt like to be in RHOD, but if anything, I’m glad I walked through it with you both.

“You kept the last bit of me alive. Nonku, you defended me when I had a broken heart and couldn’t talk for myself. Ru, you kept me laughing and reminded me that I’ll always have you both,” she added.

‘I’ll never be able to repay your loyalty’

Jojo also spoke about how Nonku and Ruan had her back when the drama unfolded on the show at Slee’s dinner table on their Knysna getaway.

“I remember the night we all walked away from the dinner table in Knysna, and my heart was shattered. Nonks, you put on a song in the car, and we sang together, holding hands, and at that moment, I knew I was with the people I was supposed to be with.”

Jojo has also opened up several times about how traumatic and toxic being part of RHOD was for her.

“Nonku, I’ll never be able to repay your loyalty but know you have a sister for life. And Ru, you will always be my Gusby… I love you both more than you know.”

