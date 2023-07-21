Boks won’t push Kolisi, Pollard if not ready, says Nienaber

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

With Springbok captain Siya Kolis and his vice-captain Handre Pollard big injury concerns ahead of the Rugby World Cup, national coach Jacques Nienaber has stated the duo will not be forced to play if they are not ready.

Kolisi and Pollard are pillars of the Bok team, influential on and off the field, and though they have been part of the group during the Rugby Championship while undergoing their rehabilitation, they have not featured on the field.

‘Force them to play’

The Boks‘ management have previously stated that they hope the duo recover in time to play in the three warm-up games next month so they can be in contention for the squad going to the Rugby World Cup in France, and on Thursday Nienaber said they would take their time bringing Kolisi and Pollard back into the team.

“We didn’t think Handre and Siya would make the Rugby Championship, but after that … hopefully, they will make the warm-up games,” Nienaber told the media.

He also made it clear that neither player would be risked, at any stage.

“The one thing I can say is we will definitely not push them, we will not force them to play if they are not cleared medically and confident.

“Confidence is something they will try and get out of training sessions and build in games. Hopefully, we can get them (back), but it will be what it will be,” said Nienaber.

Ox Nche

Meanwhile, Nienaber has also given an update on prop Ox Nche, who is on the mend from a chest injury. The Sharks man is expected to be fit in four weeks’ time and should be part of the group heading to the World Cup.

“Ox is doing well, he’s back in the camp after the two weeks off where he couldn’t do anything with us. I think he’s probably about four weeks (away), at most five weeks, before playing,” Nienaber said.

“If he’s cleared, he’s definitely a guy that will come into the mix.

“He was with us in the gym, busy with his rehab programme. He’s busy with the stuff he’s allowed to do.

“When I spoke to the doctor, it looks like it will be another four-week injury before he is good enough medically to play.”

