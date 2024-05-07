WATCH: ‘It was worth every single rand’ − Unathi Nkayi on spending over R750K on a lawsuit

The media personality said she had to protect her reputation and dignity.

Singer and radio personality Unathi Nkayi recently reflected on spending over R750K on a defamation of character lawsuit.

Unathi was speaking at the Dynamics of Modern Law conference, where she opened up about her experiences in the entertainment industry.

She said she took a giant media company to court after it reported that she cheated on her now ex-husband with her gym instructor.

“As a black single woman, your reputation and dignity are everything. So, being labelled as a person who cheats on her husband with her personal trainer destroyed me,” she said.

The former Idols SA judge emphasized that her decision to pursue legal action was not solely for herself but also for future generations.

“I did that because when people tell our stories, they tell them from their point of view. I needed to make sure five generations from now would not think that I was a homewrecker that broke up my family.

“I spent over R750K on that lawsuit, and [they] paid me R20K back. But it was worth every single rand I spent,” she added.

ALSO READ: Fans gush over Unathi Nkayi, Thomas Msengana as their son returns from initiation school

‘You are a superwoman’

Celebrities, including Simphiwe Ngema, Ayanda Thabethe, Lira, and others, have since reacted to Unathi’s story on Instagram.

“They threw dirt on your name, and flowers grew. I’ve learnt that God will never ever let you down, and he always makes a plan. There’s nothing more painful but uJehova uyabalwela abakhe,” Simphiwe Ngema commented.

Lira said: “But hopefully you’re back on the mend. Everything that happens to us happens for a reason. You are strong enough to tell your story! It didn’t destroy you!! You’re here to shine your light!”

K Naomi also commented: “You are a superwoman. I’m sorry you had to experience this, but I thank God for protecting you through it, and I know he’ll get you out of it.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Tyla’s sand sculpture dress takes Met Gala 2024 by storm