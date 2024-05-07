WATCH: Tyla’s sand sculpture dress takes Met Gala 2024 by storm

Also see what other celebrities including Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya and others wore...

The Met Gala, renowned for its extravagant fashion statements, witnessed another groundbreaking moment as South African sensation Tyla graced the red carpet in a mesmerising Balmain gown made of sand.

This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” while the dress code was the “Garden of Time.”

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the global event was hosted by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Tyla’s dress was perfectly sculpted to fit her body, a true masterpiece of innovation. The Water singer told Vogue that she wanted to experiment and do something different for this year’s Met Gala.

“I’m wearing sand, basically, the sands of time. We really wanted something out of the box for this year. It feels amazing, I’m so excited to go inside and see all the pictures when I go home … I just love the outfit and how everything turned out,” she said as quoted by the publication.

Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that they crafted a mold of Tyla’s body a few months prior.

He said the intention was for her to wear the dress once, after which it would become a part of the museum’s collection.

In an interview with Vogue, Rousteing shared that the concept behind the dress was to push boundaries and convert a fleeting material into a timeless piece of art.

“The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result.”

Here is what other celebrities wore at the Met Gala 2024

Zendaya putting on custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano at the #MetGala



She ATE ! pic.twitter.com/57Q6t9C2Ll May 7, 2024

Vogue, ELLE, Rolling Stone, and Variety have named Nicki Minaj as one of the best-dressed tonight at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/ZvFEWkEg3s — NMCaviar (@nmcaviar) May 7, 2024

I might be boring but this Doja Cat look is not fit for a Gala. Hard no. pic.twitter.com/H6ChEFzRQm — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 7, 2024

Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez & Anna Wintour at the 2024 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/fRZWdVHu6h — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 7, 2024

I’m so captivated by this look from model Anok Yai. STUNNING. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UvrxAJHxuS — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) May 7, 2024

