WATCH: Wiz Khalifa jamming to Khanyisa Jaceni’s amapiano hit

A video of American rapper Wiz Khalifa nodding his head to Khanyisa Jaceni’s hit song Zula Zula made rounds on social media.

Many people were impressed with the rapper’s moves on the amapiano beat.

Reacting to Wiz Khalifa’s video, Khanyisa took to her Tik-Tok page and posted her video singing Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg’s song Young, Wild & Free.

“Wiz-Khanyisa! #bottomline,” she wrote, captioning the video.

Khanyisa released Zula Zula last year. In the song, she features Focalistic and Villosoul. The hit song’s music video has over one million views on YouTube.

Khanyisa’s music journey

The TikTok sensation released her first EP titled Soft in 2021. The album features a few popular artists including Lady Du, Tsiki XII and Marcus MC.

A year later, she released another EP titled Halfway. Speaking about the release in a press statement, the singer said she hoped people would relate to her music.

“I hope you do relate or see yourself in maybe all of or some of the songs. I can’t wait to share these stories with you guys,” she said.

Most streamed female

In March, Khanyisa was one of the most streamed females on Spotify in South Africa.

Lady Du was amongst many people who congratulated the Mina Nawe hitmaker on social media.

She wrote: “On @spotify, one of the highest streamed females in the country. I can’t believe what you have done with your career. May the good Lord bless you. Introducing my girl @iam_khanyi95, number one in piano. I’m super proud man, yho!”

Khanyisa previously opened up to TshisaLive about handling fame. She said fame comes with its pressures, just like any other job.

“No money comes free, there are those days where you are really demotivated, and you have to push yourself to work. It looks all fun but it’s very costly on my mental health, and that’s why I prioritise my mental health before anything else.”

She also opened up about cyberbullying, saying she gets bullied almost every day.

“You need to constantly reassure yourself. I stay away from negative things that are said about me. I scroll fast and avoid things that I think could trigger or affect me somehow and keep my head up high,” she told the publication.

