Thapelo Mokoena dumps Molitva after 3 years

"I eagerly anticipate the new opportunities that lie ahead.”

Thapelo Mokoena has cut ties with Molitva Restaurant after a three-year-long partnership.

The actor and businessman said he dumped the restaurant for new opportunities, adding that his decision was “long overdue”.

“Throughout the years, I have taken pride in curating and providing diverse lifestyle experiences that you, our valued consumers, have wholeheartedly embraced.

“Despite the cherished memories we have collectively fostered, evolving circumstances and a realignment of my personal priorities necessitate a reassessment of my professional commitments, particularly with Molitva Restaurant. I am redirecting my focus towards new opportunities that align more closely with my current goals and aspirations,” he wrote.

‘Thank you for your steadfast support’ – Thapelo Mokoena

The Ayeye star made it clear his name can no longer be affiliated with Molitva Restaurant from now on.

He said he is grateful for the memories he made during his partnership with the establishment.

“Henceforth, my personal brand, image, and name will cease to be affiliated with the establishment in any capacity. Neither my office nor I will be available for contact in relation to it. I extend my deepest gratitude to my corporate networks, business associates, friends, colleagues, and groups for their steadfast support.

“To the past and present members of the waitress team, I extend my appreciation for your unwavering support, dedication, and hard work. To the loyal customers, I express heartfelt thanks for your continued support of my lifestyle offerings. Serving you has been an absolute pleasure, and I am grateful for the memories we have shared. As I transition away from my role as a partner, I eagerly anticipate the new opportunities that lie ahead.”

