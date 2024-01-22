‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Get to know Season 4 housemates

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi started on Sunday.

TikTok sensation Mich is among the 23 new housemates for this season of the popular Mzansi Magic reality show, Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi), with a winning prize of R2 million.

Themed S’ya Mosha, BBMzansi premiered on Sunday night, 21 January on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

The premiere night featured performances from Mzansi’s finest artists like DJ and producer Tyler ICU ft Tumelo.za, Leemackrazy & Khaul Anderson, and Kamo Mphela.

Seasoned TV host Lawrence Maleka carried out his duties as the presenter of the show and introduced the housemates starting with Makhekhe.

Here are this year’s housemates

Tshepo Tau

Popularly known as Makhekhe, Tshepo is a 27-year-old from Katlehong, East of Johannesburg.

Chuene Kaapu

Originally from Limpopo, Chuene aka Chuenzaa is a 24-year-old marketing manager, currently based in Alberton.

Lindokuhle Nsele

Hailing all the way from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, Lindokuhle ‘Bravo B’ is a 26-year-old food vendor.

Muthusiemang Bika

Nicknamed Young Pappi. Muthusiemang is a 22-year-old student / entrepreneur from Kimberly.

Sabelo Ncube

Sabelo ‘PapaGhost,’ aged 36, is a music producer from Hometown: Johannesburg (Gauteng)

Mishack Mazibuko

TikToker, student, and content creator Mishack, popularly known as Mich, is a 23-year-old from Midrand but originally from Mpumalanga.

Mcjunior Zondi – McJunior

McJunior is an aspiring writer and creative aged 25. He is from Durban – KwaZulu-Natal.

Sinaye Kotobe – Sinaye

Aged 24 and self-employed from Qonce, Eastern Cape.

Wilfred Thathane – Willy

Willy is an intern aged 24, from Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng.

Mfanele Nduku – Jareed

Aged 24, Mfanele who lives in Pretoria, is originally from Johannesburg. He is a structural and mechanical designer.

Takalani Muthige – Taki

Takalani is a 27-year-old entertainer, originally from Limpopo.

Harriet Mthimunye – Mpumi

Aged 23, Harriet is from Johannesburg and originally from Ga-Rankuwa. She is a nightclub MC.

Lerato Modise – Lerato

30-year-old Tenderpreneur from Johannesburg, originally from Free State.

Ichumile Nozibele – Meelay

Meelay is a 26- year-old makeup artist from East London, Eastern Cape.

Eulanda Monyai – Yolanda

Aged 32, Eulanda is a sales consultant and a model from Johannesburg, originally from Limpopo.

Elsie Sese – Els

The Vanderbilj Park’s hairdresser is aged 23.

Palesa Motanyane – Pale

Pale is a business development manager from Soweto, aged 30.

Siphosethu Mxunyelwa – Sammy M

A 22-year-old goldsmith for Johannesburg, originally from King William’s Town.

Mbali Miya – Mali

Mali is a 25-year-old Bolt driver and club hostess from Thembisa.

Zinhle Mofokeng – Zee

Club hostess aged 25 from Johannesburg but originally from KZN.

Liyema Phantsi – Liema

Student and bartender aged 22 from King William’s Town, Eastern Cape.

Alfredoh Matsingwane – Faheema

The 26-year-old musician hails from Pretoria.

Neo Sibiya – NEO

Aged 21 from Pretoria and originally from Mpumalanga. Neo is a content creator and fitness coach.

