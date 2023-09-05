‘I’m gorgeous and I know it’: Pearl Thusi responds to twerk video backlash

She is unbothered by people’s opinions...

Media personality Pearl Thusi sparked mixed reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, as netizens commented on a video of her twerking.

Scores of people accused her of seeking attention but others said she was just expressing herself and having fun.

A few weeks ago, Pearl trended for days on X after she wore a lace jumpsuit that showed off her breasts at Rich Mnisi’s party.

This week, Pearl set tongues wagging on X again after a video of her twerking made rounds on the app following a series of videos she posted on Instagram, asking her followers to help her choose one video for her water challenge dance reel.

“I need help choosing the one that should become my reel for the challenge. Comment with the frame number! Please and thank you,” she wrote.

The Divine Dark Feminine has risen…🖤💀🌑🧜🏾‍♀️🌠🌝🌺🌊



She will keep on expressing herself in many ways and many forms. From Beyoncé to Doja Cat ~ Pearl Thusi and many more to free themselves. pic.twitter.com/0kfy4V3m4g — ॐ 𓋹🌙7777𝒵𝐼𝑀𝐵𝒜𝐿𝐼🔮🌸 🌙 𓂀🧜🏿‍♀️✨🌊🌠☀️🌊 (@SabeloDivinity) September 4, 2023

A lot of these baddies don't post provocative posts when they are in serious relationships I think she's marketing herself — Mace (@Mace_za1) September 3, 2023

ALSO READ: PICS: Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake KaNcube dragged for supporting Zanu-PF

Pearl responds to twerking video backlash

The Queen Sono star is unbothered by people’s opinions. She posted a couple of videos sharing that she was leaving Spain and heading to her next destination.

She also reacted to the backlash that she received after posting her water challenge dance videos.

“I am busy travelling the world because I deserve that. I am not even gonna go on Twitter because I know I am trending. I wonder when people are going to realise that like for as long as you guys try and police me or my body and me being a mother, for as long as that is happening, I will do what I am doing,” she said in one of her Instagram stories videos.

She said she will not allow people to police her on her social media pages whenever she decides to do something that makes her happy.

She added: “I love my body… I am going to enjoy it and I am going to show it off because wow, I have worked so hard. God did the damn things. I am gorgeous, I really am and I know it. I want to turn 50 and look back at these videos and say [I was hot]. Until then, I hope everybody can find peace, enjoy their day, and be happy so that you can stop worrying about me and my bum.”

NOW READ: Prince Andrew coddled as plans to honour Queen Elizabeth take shape ahead of death anniversary