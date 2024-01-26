Big Brother Mzansi season 4 contestant disqualified amid controversy

Lindokuhle Nsele, aka Bravo B, disqualified for discussing sexual activity with inebriated housemates, sparking outrage.

Big Brother Mzansi season 4 contestant Lindokuhle Nsele, also known as Bravo B, has been disqualified from the popular reality show.

The 26-year-old food vendor from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal’s disqualification comes after a video was circulated on social media on Friday of Bravo B and fellow contestant Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, which sparked outrage from viewers and social media users.

In the video, the contestants are heard talking about how they needed to have sexual intercourse with other female contestants, Zinhle Mofokeng, nickname Zee, or Liyema Phantsi, nickname Liema, because they were drunk.

“Let’s f**k Liyema first; she’s drunk. No, let’s f**k them tonight… and Zee too,” Nsele is heard saying in one of the videos of the incident.

Outrage from viewers

The videos sparked outrage from viewers who alleged that the pair were perpetrating gender-based violence for wanting to engage in sexual activities with women who were inebriated.

There were also users who threatened to complain about the incident to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

#bbmzansi needs to evict those 2 men from the house otherwise, we’re reporting them to the BCCSA and the whole thing will be cancelled — Fake Activist🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@GodessOshun) January 26, 2024

Big brother must make sure that he disqualify makhekhe and Bravo with immediate effect..we give him till Sunday…otherwise we report him to BCCSA…we can't be having rapists on the show..we can never let history repeat itself #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/gqQFxGpJ9N — Lossaine Ayisha🇿🇦🦄 (@kadibetsow1) January 26, 2024

Subsequently, on Monday morning, Big Brother Mzansi issued a statement on their social media accounts, saying that the production was investigating the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that transpired in the early hours of this morning in the Big Brother Mzansi house. We are currently investigating this matter and will provide an update in due course,” the show said.

The reality show’s parent channel, Mzansi Magic, thereafter issued a statement on Friday evening stating that Multichoice had investigated the matter regarding Bravo B and Makhekhe’s conversation.

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show, and we take gender-based violence seriously,” the statement read.

Bravo B disqualified and Makhekhe reprimanded

The channel announced that Bravo B, who initiated and drove the conversation, had been disqualified from the game and Makhekhe would face a reprimand from Big Brother, also known as Biggie, with a “social lesson on behaviour etiquette”.

“Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner,” the channel said.

Biggie ended up issuing Makhekhe a double strike for mocking other men for treating women with respect, and by extension, using derogatory language.

“Use of offensive language when referring to acts of intimacy translates to hate speech. If Makhekhe gets one more strike, he will be disqualified from the game,” the show added.