Zeenat Simjee says Elton Jantjies had an affair with her doppelgänger

The Springboks dietician, Zeenat Simjee is sticking to her guns, claiming that the woman spotted with Springbok flyhalf, Elton Jantjies in Mbombela in August wasn’t her, but someone who looks a lot like her.

Jantjies and Simjee’s lives came crushing down around them after their indiscretions made headlines in September.

Simjee’s lawyer, Frikkie Erasmus, told Afrikaans publication Beeld that the woman who was seen with Jantjies at two different guest houses in Mbombela, during the week leading up to the Springboks test match against the All Blacks in Mbombela, was not his client, but a woman who looked a lot like her.

“This is the case of mistaken identity. She wasn’t there. Someone said at that time it was her, but it wasn’t her,” he told the publication.

According to Erasmus, Jantjies’s mistress’ identity is known to them, but they did not want to reveal her name “because a much bigger problem would then arise”.

“There are many similarities between her and Zeenat. However, it wasn’t Zeenat,” Erasmus said.

Iva Ristic, Jantjies’ wife, claimed on Monday that her husband is still receiving messages from Simjee.

According to Ristic, Simjee asks Jantjies in the messages to stop posting photos of her [Iva] on social media.

Erasmus confronted Simjee with this allegation.

“She showed me the last three conversations with Jantjies. In all of them she asks him to leave her alone, that she doesn’t want to talk to him and that he is a bad friend.”

According to Erasmus, the “whole affair is an absolute mess”.

He said that Zeenat suffered enormous damage and continues to suffer. “Everyone says she is doing an excellent job. She wasn’t there. She was at a family funeral. It is easy to make claims,” he added.

Ristic confirmed on Monday that she will divorce Jantjies. He currently lives with her and their children in Turkey and not in Cyprus as previously reported.

Ristic says it is unfair that her husband lost his job after his extramarital affair with Simjee came to light, but Simjee is still touring with the Springboks.

