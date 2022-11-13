More revelations in Jantjies-Ristic-Simjee saga

Citizen Reporter

The Elton Jantjies-Iva Ristic-Zeenat Simjee saga continues to haunt SA Rugby and the Springboks.

In the latest revelations, according to Rapport newspaper, Jantjies’ wife Ristic, who apparently now lives in Cyprus with the couples’ children, wants SA Rugby to take action against the rugby player’s alleged mistress Simjee, who she says has been involved with Jantjies for some time.

Simjee is the Springbok team’s dietician.

After the initial revelations that Jantjies and Simjee had been involved with each other in the week of the Boks’ Test against New Zealand in Mbombela in August came to light both were sent home from the tour in Argentina a few weeks later to deal with their personal lives.

Both initially denied an affair.

Later Simjee was recalled to the Bok staff, but Jantjies was left out of the team for him to deal with his personal matters. He said in a statement he was checking into a facility to work on his well-being and to get his career back on track.

Bok tour

Last week, however, news emerged that Simjee, who is with the Boks on tour in Europe, was to return home, but apparently after several meetings between her and the rugby bosses at SA Rugby it was decided she would stay with the team.

Now, however, it has emerged that Ristic is demanding action to be taken against Simjee, according to Rapport.

Jantjies’ wife apparently told Rapport that she had informed SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus that Elton and Simjee had been involved on more than one occasion outside of the Mbombela get-together.

Ristic has apparently seen text messages between Jantjies and Simjee, proving a relationship of some kind, and shown these to Erasmus.

The new information has been handed to SA Rugby’s HR department.

Ristic has stated she is not interested in working on her relationship with the Bok player, who confessed to an affair with Simjee.