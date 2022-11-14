Daily news update: Ramaphosa mute over Phala Phala, Gauteng businessman kidnapped, pitbull kills child

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Sunday dismissed calls by the president’s critics for him to vacate office over the Phala Phala game farm burglary.

On Friday, ANC presidential hopefuls and RET faction groupings also called on Ramaphosa to step down during a tense NEC meeting held at Nasrec Expo Center.

Magwenya said he won’t comment on ANC NEC discussions as he isn’t an NEC member, but said Ramaphosa has complied with the investigations and submitted his responses “on deadline and on time”.

“There are no criminal charges laid against the president. The enshrined presumption of innocent until found guilty applies here.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday criticised political party coalitions at municipalities, especially at the metros, but steered clear of the contentious Phala Phala farm burglary.

Ramaphosa gave his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC) NEC meeting held at the Naserc Expo Center.

He said the NEC discussed coalitions and “affirmed a commitment to the party’s manifesto” that outlines the improvement of service delivery at municipalities.

“Our previous and more recent experience with coalitions showed that they tend to contribute to instability in councils. The ANC NEC reaffirmed its principled approach towards a coalition government.”

The Elton Jantjies-Iva Ristic-Zeenat Simjee saga continues to haunt SA Rugby and the Springboks.

In the latest revelations, according to Rapport newspaper, Jantjies’ wife Ristic, who apparently now lives in Cyprus with the couples’ children, wants SA Rugby to take action against the rugby player’s alleged mistress Simjee, who she says has been involved with Jantjies for some time.

Simjee is the Springbok team’s dietician.

A well-known Gauteng businessman, Ranga Gova, has been missing for a week after being kidnapped while driving his wife’s Mercedes-Benz in Midstream, Centurion.

The 35-year-old Zimbabwean-born businessman was kidnapped while stopped at traffic lights, minutes away from his residential estate.

When the incident occurred, Gova was on his way home after playing golf nearby.

An eight-year-old child has been mauled to death by a pitbull. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday, 12 November, in the Vista Park area in Bloemfontein.

According to police reports, the dog that killed grade 3 pupil Olebogeng Mosime, from Roseview Primary, had allegedly belonged to the neighbour.

The dog, which had been locked away, escaped and went over the fence into the neighbour’s yard.

A manhunt has ensued for the killers of a 61-year-old Alexandria resident – a double amputee – that was slain in his home in the late hours of the night earlier this week during a home invasion.

According to police reports, the resident- Lungile Irvin Qandana – was killed with three gunshots to the chest after the unknown gunman gained entry into his home in Strelitzia Street, Wentzel Park in Alexandria on Wednesday night.

Gauteng residents have been urged to be cautious as heavy rain continues to hit the province.

This comes as Gauteng has experienced drenching rain and localised flooding the whole week.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the Nancefield men’s hostel in Soweto was flooded on Saturday, affecting about 300 people.