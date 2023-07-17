‘Tsotsi’ star Zenzo Ngqobe wins international best actor award

By Lineo Lesemane

Congratulations are in order for actor Zenzo Ngqobe, who recently bagged an award at the International Black & Diversity Festival in Canada.

Zenzo is known for his role on Rhythm City as Stone Khuze. He has also starred in many TV shows and films like Tsotsi, Blood Diamond. The Forgotten Kingdom, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

He won the Best Actor- International Film award for his role as Kebakile in a Botswana short film titled Partly Cloudy & Hot.

He was nominated alongside Adedimeji Lateef, Dustin Garrison Sr, Isiah Jankins, Lazarus Tate, and Edward Neequaye.

‘It is a win for Africa’ – Zenzo

In a letter shared on Instagram, Zenzo said he accepted the award with great humility and gratitude to God.

“I feel thrilled to have been nominated and won. I acknowledge and congratulate my fellow actors and actresses in Partly Cloudy & Hot, whose inherent talent made it easier for me to play the starring role.

” Congratulations to my co-starring, who played my on-screen wife, Kaone Kario. Her nomination alone is also a mark of greatness.”

He said he never expects an award when he accepts a role in a production.

“Acting is something I would do even if I was not getting paid. It’s my first love, and it’s a craft that I am willing to spend my entire life perfecting.

“This win is for us all, for Botswana and for South Africa. It is a win for Africa.”

What is ‘Partly Cloudy & Hot’ about?

Starring Kaone Kario and Zenzo Ngqobe, the short film highlights the rarely-discussed issue of male infertility.

Partly Cloudy & Hot premiered in the United States and featured at the 25th Annual Roxbury International Film Festival last month. It toured Italy this month.

“The Roxbury International Film Festival is the largest festival in New England (US) that celebrates people of color around the world,” reads a statement on the film’s Facebook page.

