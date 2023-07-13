Twice as nice: Trevor Noah celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ Emmy nominations

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Trevor Noah has received an Emmy nomination for work he did during his last season as host of The Daily Show (TDS). The South African-born comedian, who announced his departure from the popular satirical show in September last year, also got a nod for his Netflix special I Wish You Would.

The nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards, which recognise American and international TV shows, were announced on Wednesday, 12 July.

Trevor Noah faces some tough competition

TDS picked up three nominations; Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Talk Series.

In the latter category, Noah will compete against heavyweights in US late-night TV, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Problem With Jon Stewart.

The nomination that will most probably mean more to the comedian is for his personal work, I Wish I Would in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). He is nominated alongside Lizzo and Wanda Sykes.

Wow 🤯 Having my @Netflix special "I wish you would" nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind blowing but to be in the same category as @imcarolburnett, @Lizzo, John @Mulaney, @TheNormanLear, & @iamwandasykes?? How is this life??

Thank you so much to everyone who watched and…



— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2023

The special, which was released in November, is Noah’s third special on Netflix, following Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia. The special was filmed at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Canada.

Noah took to Twitter to acknowledge the nominations, joking that he’s celebrating it with 248 of his closest friends.

Celebrating the nominations with 248 of my closest friends. 😅
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 12, 2023

Noah’s homecoming tour

The Emmy awards ceremony will take place on 18 September, just two days after Noah wraps up his South African tour.

Noah will do four shows at Cape Town’s Grandwest Arena in early September and then be in Durban for two nights and his itinerary ends after five shows in the capital city.

‘Succession’ dominates Emmy nominations

The final season of Succession dominates this year’s Emmys with 27 nods.

The acclaimed HBO series picked up 14 acting nominations including recognition for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

This is the first time in Emmy history that three performers from the same show have scored lead actor nominations in the same category.

In a hotly contested category, Succession will come up against other quality production in the Best Drama category. It will compete against Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Soccer-themed series Ted Lasso leads in the comedy genre with 21 nominations. Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham are all vying for individual nods.

Ted Lasso will be up against Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Barry, Jury Duty, The Bear, Wednesday and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in the Best Comedy category.

