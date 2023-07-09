Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane
Digital Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
9 Jul 2023
12:29 pm

Minnie Dlamini scores her first award nomination as an actress

By Lineo Lesemane

The 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced.

Minnie Dlamini
Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram/@minniedlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has bagged her first award nomination in acting for her role in a film titled The Honeymoon.

She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film at the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards.

In the same category, Minnie is nominated alongside Baby Cele, Thokozile Gumede, and Mandisa Vilakazi.

She told Zimoja that she is honoured to be recognised by her home province. She added: “Such a full circle moment for me… I can’t wait for you to see my next role.”

ALSO READ: Minnie Dlamini and others attend billionaire’s wedding in Paris

READ MORE
N3 Toll: Van Reenen Pass closed after trucks torched

Nominees for the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards

The nominees for this year’s edition of the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards were announced a few days ago at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements and excellence within Mzansi’s film and television industry, focusing more on the KZN province.

Popular Celebrities like Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Sdumo Mtshali, Sphesihle Vazi, and Thembinkosi Mthembu are among the popular thespians nominated.

Here are some of the big nominations this year.

Best African Film

  • Uthando Lwethu
  • The Honeymoon
  • Valley of a Thousand Hills
  • Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Best Actress – Film

  • Londiwe Shange- Ngikhona
  • Lungelo Mpangase as Nozie- Uthando Lwethu
  • Sibongokuhle Nkosi- Valley of a Thousand Hills

Best Actor – Film

  • Fanele Zulu as Joe- Uthando Lwethu
  • Ben Voss- Bonsai
  • Shaan Nathoo as Baboo- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Best Actress – TV

  • Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu Zulu- The Wife
  • Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo- The Estate
  • Nelisiwe Sibiya as Dr. Mbali Mthethwa-Durban Gen
  • Nompilo Maphumulo as Nosipho- Uzalo

Best Actor – TV

  • Ntando Mncube as Mhlengi- Isifiso
  • Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo- The Estate
  • Sphesihle Vazi as Mlungisi Khoza- The Queen
  • Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho- The River

Best IsiZulu Film

  • Umhlonyana
  • Uthando Lwethu
  • Valley of a Thousand Hills
  • Isiginci

Best Director

  • Bianca Isaac – The Honeymoon
  • Bonie Sithebe – Valley of a Thousand Hills
  • Judy Naidoo – Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

NOW READ: Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo is the first celebrity guest judge on ‘Crown Chasers’

Read more on these topics