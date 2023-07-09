Minnie Dlamini scores her first award nomination as an actress

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has bagged her first award nomination in acting for her role in a film titled The Honeymoon.

She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film at the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards.

In the same category, Minnie is nominated alongside Baby Cele, Thokozile Gumede, and Mandisa Vilakazi.

She told Zimoja that she is honoured to be recognised by her home province. She added: “Such a full circle moment for me… I can’t wait for you to see my next role.”

Nominees for the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards

The nominees for this year’s edition of the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards were announced a few days ago at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements and excellence within Mzansi’s film and television industry, focusing more on the KZN province.

Popular Celebrities like Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Sdumo Mtshali, Sphesihle Vazi, and Thembinkosi Mthembu are among the popular thespians nominated.

Here are some of the big nominations this year.

Best African Film

Uthando Lwethu

The Honeymoon

Valley of a Thousand Hills

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Best Actress – Film

Londiwe Shange- Ngikhona

Lungelo Mpangase as Nozie- Uthando Lwethu

Sibongokuhle Nkosi- Valley of a Thousand Hills

Best Actor – Film

Fanele Zulu as Joe- Uthando Lwethu

Ben Voss- Bonsai

Shaan Nathoo as Baboo- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Best Actress – TV

Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu Zulu- The Wife

Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo- The Estate

Nelisiwe Sibiya as Dr. Mbali Mthethwa-Durban Gen

Nompilo Maphumulo as Nosipho- Uzalo

Best Actor – TV

Ntando Mncube as Mhlengi- Isifiso

Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo- The Estate

Sphesihle Vazi as Mlungisi Khoza- The Queen

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho- The River

Best IsiZulu Film

Umhlonyana

Uthando Lwethu

Valley of a Thousand Hills

Isiginci

Best Director

Bianca Isaac – The Honeymoon

Bonie Sithebe – Valley of a Thousand Hills

Judy Naidoo – Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

