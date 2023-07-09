Minnie Dlamini scores her first award nomination as an actress

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has bagged her first award nomination in acting for her role in a film titled The Honeymoon.
She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Film at the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards.
In the same category, Minnie is nominated alongside Baby Cele, Thokozile Gumede, and Mandisa Vilakazi.
She told Zimoja that she is honoured to be recognised by her home province. She added: “Such a full circle moment for me… I can’t wait for you to see my next role.”
Nominees for the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards
The nominees for this year’s edition of the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards were announced a few days ago at the Durban International Convention Centre.
The awards recognise outstanding achievements and excellence within Mzansi’s film and television industry, focusing more on the KZN province.
Popular Celebrities like Mbalenhle Mavimbela, Sdumo Mtshali, Sphesihle Vazi, and Thembinkosi Mthembu are among the popular thespians nominated.
Here are some of the big nominations this year.
Best African Film
- Uthando Lwethu
- The Honeymoon
- Valley of a Thousand Hills
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Best Actress – Film
- Londiwe Shange- Ngikhona
- Lungelo Mpangase as Nozie- Uthando Lwethu
- Sibongokuhle Nkosi- Valley of a Thousand Hills
Best Actor – Film
- Fanele Zulu as Joe- Uthando Lwethu
- Ben Voss- Bonsai
- Shaan Nathoo as Baboo- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Best Actress – TV
- Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu Zulu- The Wife
- Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo- The Estate
- Nelisiwe Sibiya as Dr. Mbali Mthethwa-Durban Gen
- Nompilo Maphumulo as Nosipho- Uzalo
Best Actor – TV
- Ntando Mncube as Mhlengi- Isifiso
- Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo- The Estate
- Sphesihle Vazi as Mlungisi Khoza- The Queen
- Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho- The River
Best IsiZulu Film
- Umhlonyana
- Uthando Lwethu
- Valley of a Thousand Hills
- Isiginci
Best Director
- Bianca Isaac – The Honeymoon
- Bonie Sithebe – Valley of a Thousand Hills
- Judy Naidoo – Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
